Fake Jhansi Encounter: Akhilesh Warns BJP Of Reinvestigation When SP Comes To Power In UP

Jhansi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday warned the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the death of a youth, Pushpendra Yadav, in an alleged police encounter in Jhansi recently, saying the case will be investigated again when his party comes to power in 2022.

Addressing a press conference here, after a stopover for the night in Jhansi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said those responsible for the youth's death including police officers will be sent to jail.

'Those responsible for the death of Pushpendra Yadav will be sent to jail after we form government in 2022. The Jhansi police is trying to show its strength by killing Pushpendra. The matter requires judicial inquiry. Police was roaming around with the body on the backseat of the car. If it was an encounter, then how come an ambulance was roaming near the spot and why were the blood stains on the back side of the car?" he asked.

'This is not an encounter, its police lynching. Pushpendra had got married just three months back. Now what future does his widow have? Once the by-elections are over, we will get on roads to ensure justice for Pushpendra Yadav. The attitude of the government in this entire case is wrong. Entire Jhansi knows the truth. An injustice has been mete out done with the family of Pushpendra Yadav," added SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Yadav had reached Jhansi to meet the family of the deceased Pushpendra Yadav and demanded a probe by a sitting High Court Judge in the case. 'No one believes the theory floated by police and the sequence of events as told by the Jhansi district administration. You can understand how big the conspiracy is as the entire government has swung into action to save the SHO (Station House Officer).' 'The family did not even get the post-mortem report,' he said, adding that police should not have had any objection to the demands of the family members of filing a case. 'It is surprising that even the last rites were performed by the police without the family members. Is this Ram Rajya?'

'Not much should be expected from the police force of a state where the Chief Minister openly asks them to 'thok dalo' (shoot) those taking law in their own hands,' he said, adding 'I have no faith in police and administration of the state.'

According to the Jhansi police, Moth SHO Dharmendra Singh Chauhan on September 29 had seized a truck belonging to Pushpendra Yadav in a case of illegal mining. On the night of October 5, Chauhan, who was returning to Jhansi from Kanpur in his private car after a two-day leave, received a call from Pushpendra Yadav regarding his seized truck. Chauhan then reached the Bamrauli intersection to meet him where he was allegedly shot at as soon as he rolled down his window pane.

Shivangi, Pushpendra Yadav's widow, rubbished the encounter theory and claimed that Chauhan had killed her husband after the latter threatened to make public a telephonic conversation where the police officer is allegedly heard asking him for a bribe.

However, in a soft action, the accused police officer has been sent to police lines by the authorities.

"They caught him (Pushpendra) and killed him. If at all it was my husband's fault, the police could have summoned him or sent him to jail… they even had his mobile number. My husband had already paid Rs 1.5 lakh to the SHO, but he wanted more," claimed Shivangi.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Jhansi Police in a tweet released a record of crimes attributed to Pushpendra Yadav, most of which related to personal disputes. All pertained to 2014 and 2015, and included charges such as abetment, enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a married woman and criminal intimidation.

In a separate tweet, the police also claimed that his truck was fined twice in 2018 for illegal mining with the latest 'challan' as recent as September 29. UNI



