Fake gutkha, other materials with Rs 25-cr face value seized during raid at Rajasthan factory

Jaipur: Officials from the Rajasthan Police stated on Tuesday that they had raided a factory in the Chittorgarh district and confiscated bogus gutkha, equipment, and raw materials with a total worth of Rs 25 crore.

According to the authorities, everyone from the manager and supervisor to the manufacturing workers have been detained.

According to ADG crime Dinesh MN, a team from the CID crime branch launched a raid against organised crime in the town of Nimbahera in the district late Monday night after receiving information about a phoney gutkha company.—Inputs from Agencies