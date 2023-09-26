    Menu
    Fake gutkha, other materials with Rs 25-cr face value seized during raid at Rajasthan factory

    Nidhi Khurana
    September26/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Jaipur: Officials from the Rajasthan Police stated on Tuesday that they had raided a factory in the Chittorgarh district and confiscated bogus gutkha, equipment, and raw materials with a total worth of Rs 25 crore.

    According to the authorities, everyone from the manager and supervisor to the manufacturing workers have been detained.

    According to ADG crime Dinesh MN, a team from the CID crime branch launched a raid against organised crime in the town of Nimbahera in the district late Monday night after receiving information about a phoney gutkha company.—Inputs from Agencies

