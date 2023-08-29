Fake currencies worth Rs 10 lakhs seized in Assam, 2 arrested

Guwahati: Assam Police seized Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth Rs 10 lakhs in Guwahati and arrested two people in connection, officials said on Tuesday.



A senior police officer said that a team from the Garchuk police statio and a Special Operations Group jointly conducted an operation on Tuesday and seized the fake notes.



The arrested persons were identified as Sariful Islam and Sajadul Islam.



According to the police, they originally hail from Lakhimpur district.



Sariful Islam had been arrested earlier on the charges of smuggling of fake currencies and was on the list of police.



“They have been in Guwahati for the last three days and were looking for potential buyers. They were residing in Hatigaon area and were roaming in the Lokhra area of the city to sell the fake notes, ” the senior officer said.



Besides the fake notes, the police also seized a number of SIM cards and mobile phones.



Further investigation in the matter is underway.

—IANS