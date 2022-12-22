Fake Army captain arrested for defrauding UP people

Lucknow (The Hawk): Ankit Mishra has been detained by the UP Special Task Force (STF), who claimed to be a captain while defrauding other people by arranging positions in the Army.

He was taken into custody late on Wednesday from close to PGI border.

The Military Intelligence had sent the STF a tip about this (MI).

Ankit Mishra, 40, the suspect, was allegedly seen loitering outside the Army cafeteria while wearing an army uniform, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police for Special Task Force Deepak Kumar Singh.

"All of the markings on the clothing resembled those of an actual Army officer. For three years, Mishra has been engaging in this deception. He used to demand Rs 10 lakh from each applicant. At order to get them hired as clerks in the Army canteen, he recently received Rs 5 lakh from one Baliram, a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar, and Rs 5 lakh from Rahul, a resident of Etah "said the DSP.

To deliver the fictitious appointment letters, both were called outside the canteen.

"Although the two were instructed to bring Rs. 6 lakh, they were unable to do so. When they cleared the money, Mishra stated, the letters will be mailed to their residence addresses, and he then handed them a copy of the fictitious appointment letter "Said Singh.

The SP also mentioned that Mishra's wife is employed by the state police. In the previous two years, the accused claimed to have deceived 12 persons.

