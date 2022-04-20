Fair & Lovely to be known as Glow & Lovely

New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL)''s flagship skin care brand Fair & Lovely will now be known as Glow & Lovely.

"HUL today announced the next step in the evolution of its skin care portfolio to a more inclusive vision of Positive Beauty, and introduces Glow & Lovely, the new name for the Fair & Lovely brand," the company said.

Over the next few months, Glow & Lovely will be on the shelves, and future innovations will deliver on this new proposition.

The Men''s range of Fair & Lovely will be called ''Glow & Handsome''.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) had earlier announcing it will stop using the word ''Fair'' in the flagship brand ''Fair & Lovely'' with a "more inclusive vision of beauty". The brand is committed to celebrating all skin tones, HUL said.

The Fair and Lovely brand has been criticized by some sections for promoting fairness as a symbol of beauty in an Indian milieu where diversity of skin tones is prevalent.

