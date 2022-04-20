Fadnavis 2014 election papers: SC reserves order on review plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a review petition filed by former Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, against a October, 2019, judgement that allowed a trial court to consider a complaint against him for not disclosing all criminal cases in nomination papers filed for 2014 state polls.

"We reserve the order on the issue of the present petitioner seeking a review of Apex Court's earlier directive," ruled a bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra.

Seeking review of Apex Court's order allowing his prosecution for not disclosing pending criminal trials, Mr Fadnavis submitted that the information pertaining to only those cases in which charge sheet has been filed need to be disclosed during election.

The Bharatiya Janata Party veteran contended that just those cases in which cognizance has been taken by the court, need not be disclosed at the time of filing nomination.

'My fate has been sealed by the Top Court today, and the verdict can have wider ramification for other candidates fighting election and the court needs to re-examine its verdict,' said Mr Fadnavis .

One Satish Ukey had moved Apex Court challenging the Bombay High Court's order, which had refused to give a go-ahead to the trial against Fadnavis for his alleged concealment of his cases on his election affidavit.

Ukey had appealed against the Bombay HC judgement.

