Faculty Of Liberal Arts Wins YCC Debate

Shimla (The Hawk): The Young Communicators Club (YCC) club of Shoolini University organised a parliamentary-style inter-department debate competition in which the team representing the Faculty of Liberal Arts emerged victorious.

The team representing Faculty of Basic Sciences was declared the runners up.

Roohani, Kavita, and Aman represented the Faculty of Liberal Arts while Antriksh received the Best Orator award.

The Jury members for the day were Mr Pratip Mazumdar, Director, School of Hospitality, Dr Hemant Sharma, Assistant Professor, School of Liberal Arts and Dr Ranjana Thakur, Associate Professor, School of Journalism ans New Media.

YCC is the youth wing of Public Relations Council of India (PRCI). It endeavours to represent the youth community from all fields of society under a single non-political and non-governmental umbrella to help all effectively communicate to the society,

The event involved the active participation of various departments, including School of Biotechnology and Applied Sciences, Faculty of Liberal Arts, Faculty of Basic Sciences, School of Journalism and New Media, School of Legal Sciences and Faculty of Management Sciences.