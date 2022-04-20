Factory manufacturing tampered weighing machines busted in UP; 1 arrested

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Monday busted a factory manufacturing tampered weighing machines here and arrested one person in this connection, an official statement said.

In the statement issued here, the UP Special Task Force (STF) said the arrested person has been identified as Asfaq Ali, the owner of the factory.

The factory is located in Krishnanagar area of Lucknow.

Around 172 built and semi-built electronic weighing machines have been recovered from the factory. Apart from this, equipment used for making the weighing machines have also been recovered, it said.

A case in this regard has been registered at Loni Katra Police Station in neighbouring Barabanki district, the statement added.

—PTI