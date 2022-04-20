Factories Of Terrorism Are Still Operating In Pakistan: PM Modi

Ambedkar Nagar: The factories of terrorism are still operating in Pakistan, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, adding that "they are looking for an opportunity for us to lose the focus."

Addressing a poll rally here, Prime Minister Modi talked about recent Easter Sunday attack that rattled Sri Lanka while reminding the public of the past such attacks in India.

"We recently saw what happened in Sri Lanka. The situation was almost similar in India prior to 2014. We cannot forget the blasts that had happened in Ayodhya and Faizabad. We cannot forget the days when blasts would happen at some place or the other on every other day," he said.

"In the last five years, such news has stopped coming. But this doesn't mean that terrorists have been finished. The factories of terrorism are still operating in our neighbourhood," said the Prime Minister.

He also asserted that one of India's neighbours only exports terrorism while accusing the opposition parties of being soft on terrorism.

"They only have this one industry of exporting terrorists and terrorism. These terrorists are waiting for a weak government in the country. They are looking for an opportunity for us to lose focus," he said.

"Be it SP-BSP-Congress or any other 'mahamilawati,' they have an old record of being soft on terror. Our agencies would catch terrorists and they would leave it," said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi also said that the country is on a path of new India which will not disturb anyone but won't leave anyone who disturbs the country. "We will reply bullets with bombs," he said.

Sharpening his attack on the opposition parties, the Prime Minister also accused SP-BSP of deviating from the path of their ideologies.

"Be it SP, BSP or Congress, it is necessary to know their reality. Behen ji used the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar but she did everything which is just the opposite of his principles."

"SP used the name of Lohia ji all the times but with their conduct, they not only destroyed the law and order situation of UP but also brought a bad name to his principles," he said.

He also attacked the Congress party by alleging that they have only misused poor and labourers as vote bank.

"The Congress party which raises slogans of removing poverty should have shown concerns about labourers as well. By dividing workers and poor into vote banks, these people have only benefited themselves and their families," said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi also spoke about the recently concluded Kumbh at Prayagraj and the 'Deepotsav' that was organised in Ayodhya during the last year's Diwali festival.

"Kumbh Mela has also been happening since thousands of years. But the divinity and grandeur which was seen this time in Prayagraj were unprecedented," he said.

He also said that his government is working towards developing 15 circuits including Ramayan circuit, Krishna circuit, and Buddha circuit. "As a part of Ramayan circuit, we are developing all the key places related to Lord Ram from Ayodhya to Rameshwaram," he said.

Towards the end of his speech, Prime Minister Modi also acknowledged his presence in the land of Lord Ram and culminated his address by raising the slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai.'

Prime Minister Modi was addressing the rally in Ambedkar Nagar parliamentary constituency which borders Ayodhya district.

Ambedkar Nagar parliamentary constituency will be voting in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 12, whereas Faizabad will go to polls on May 6 in the fifth phase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is today scheduled to address three more rallies in Kaushambi, Itarsi, and Jaipur. ANI