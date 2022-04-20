Facing Interviews and Overcoming Challenges discussed at IAS Centre, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Centre for IAS and Other Competitive Examinations, Panjab University Chandigarh, today organised a Special Motivational Lecture for the students/aspirant of various competitive examinations.

The Guest Speaker for the event was Sh. Vivek Atray, IAS (Retd.), Author and Motivational Speaker and he talked about 'Facing Interviews and Overcoming Challenges'.

Sh. Vivek Atray motivated the students and aspirants to focus on the goal for which they are preparing. He said this could be done by staying focused towards the aim with positive attitude. He gave useful tips to the aspirants for preparing for interviews. He talked about qualities like Personality and Persona, Speaking Skills, Confidence, Courage and Clarity etc. that a student must work on while going for an interview. He also touched upon Anger Management Skills, Calmness of Mind, Overthinking, Happiness and Emotional Intelligence etc. He motivated students to pursue their passions.

Earlier, Prof. Sonal Chawla, Honorary Director welcomed and introduced the Guest Speaker Sh. Vivek Atray to the attendees.

The lecture was enthusiastically attended by many students. Students overwhelmingly asked questions which were satisfactorily answered by the Speaker.