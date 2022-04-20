Facing Covaxin shortfall, Karnataka to give 2nd dose only to those above 45 years

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Karnataka government, in order to tide over a shortfall in Covaxin stock in the state, has directed health officials to administer the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine only to people aged above 45 years.

In an official order on Monday the state government said: "In order to tide over the current situation of short supply of Covaxin in the State of Karnataka, it is hereby advised that all the private health care institutions should utilize the available stock of Covaxin at their respective health facility, as the second dose for the age group 45 plus who are awaiting for the second dose of Covaxin as per the COVID vaccination schedule of Government of India."

Karnataka recorded 25,311 fresh Covid-19 cases, 57,333 discharges and 529 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin yesterday. The active cases in the state stand at 4,40,435.

The state is also witnessing a surge in black fungus cases. Karnataka has reported 446 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus infections and 12 related fatalities so far, the state's Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said yesterday.

Following this, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda announced that an additional 1,030 vials of Amphotericin-B, a drug used to treat black fungus, have been allocated to Karnataka. Gowda took to Twitter and informed about the allocation of drugs.

Three days ago, the Karnataka government extended the statewide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 till 6 am on June 7. (ANI)