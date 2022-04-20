Facing 'Life Threats' In Jail: Rae Bareli Prisoners

Rae Bareli: Two prisoners have levelled serious allegations of giving poor quality food and a threat to their life on the jail administration in this district of Uttar Pradesh.

A video of the duo has also become viral on social media in this regard. A day after the Chief Jail Superintendent, along with six other jail officials were suspended, after a video of some prisoners ordering alcohol inside the prison by calling someone and the discussion of the amount of money bribing the jailer went viral, two new videos have surfaced on the social media.

In one of these, a prisoner named Anshu Dixit alleged that he and his two fellow prisoners Sohrab Khan and DS Singh are at a risk of life from the prison officials and the Special Task Force (STF) officials.

Taking the names of several officials, who allegedly threatened to kill him, Dixit said if he or his accomplices are killed, a lawsuit should be filed against these officials.

In another video, the outlaw and one of his jailmates alleged that they were served poor quality meals in jail, while some special prisoners were running parallel canteens inside the prison.

Both the outlaws alleged that sweets, 'aloo parathas', cigarettes and other narcotics were easily available to some special prisoners. Even the canteen operator was also completely involved in these anomalies and the necessary action should be initiated against him as well, they added. District Officer Sanjay Kumar Khatri said that anyone found guilty will be severely prosecuted and the prison rules will be tightened. UNI