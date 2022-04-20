Facebook videos dominate social media: Report

New York : Facebook videos continue to dominate the social media, driving growth, engagement and media consumption, a new report has said.





Social media analytics platform Quintly examined 167,000 profiles during the last six months of 2016 and found that 47 per cent of those profiles used video of some sort in their Facebook campaigns, including video from any source and Facebook Live video.





"Of those profiles, 90 per cent use Facebook's native video tools, 30 per cent preferred YouTube and 9 per cent used Vimeo or other sources such as proprietary players," the study noted.





According to a report in Adweek on Thursday, Facebook's video dominance becomes even clearer when looking at individual posts as nearly 85 per cent of posts on Facebook use the social network's native video, while YouTube represented just over 10 per cent of posts and Vimeo and other sources accounted for less than 5 per cent.





In terms of average interaction rate between Facebook and YouTube, Facebook showed a lead of almost 110 per cent during the last six months of 2016.





Some of the videos on Facebook were shared 4.5 times more than YouTube videos.





During the period of study, Facebook native videos had on average a 477.76 per cent higher share rate compared to Youtube videos and the number of shares increased in December 2016 to over 1055.41 per cent.





"Through Facebook Live videos, Facebook users -- consisting of private accounts and businesses -- have the ability to directly engage with their audience by discussing topics in real-time," the study noted.





--IANS