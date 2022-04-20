Facebook unveils Business Suite to help SMBs grow on its apps

San Francisco: To help small and medium businesses (SMBs), the social networking giant has introduced Facebook Business Suite -- a new interface to help businesses save time and stay up to date by managing their Pages or profiles across its family of apps.

The suite allows them to post to Facebook and Instagram at the same time, and manage and receive messages, notifications and alerts in one place.

"They can also easily see what's working and learn what's resonating with customers with Facebook and Instagram insights," Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer, Facebook, said in a blog post on Thursday.

Facebook said it has announced a Business Suite for small businesses first, but "this is a long-term investment to make this the main interface for businesses of all sizes who use Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp".

It is available for small businesses globally starting Thursday, and will expand to larger businesses next year.

"The last few months have been tough for small businesses everywhere, and while there are reasons to be optimistic there is still much uncertainty ahead. But whatever happens, Facebook will continue to do all we can to help them adapt, survive and thrive online," Sandberg said.

In Facebook's recent study on the impact of Covid-19 on consumers' purchasing patterns and their use of digital tools to search for and interact with businesses, half of those surveyed said they had spent more money online overall since the outbreak, and 40 per cent have increased their use of social media and online messaging for product and business recommendations.

The survey also found encouraging support for local businesses.

Of those who said they had started shopping at new businesses, nearly three-quarters said that at least one was a small business. Nearly 31 per cent also said they will increase their spending with small local businesses once the pandemic is over.

—IANS