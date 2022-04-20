Facebook rolls out new video tools and library for publishers

Washington DC: Facebook has released new tools that provide publishers with more customization options when distributing their videos. According to the Verge,Facebook in a blog post announced two groups of updates, the first centering on customization options when uploading videos and the second on improving the back-end tools publishers use to organize them. The customization options have several new features to help limit the distribution process for publishers, mainly the ability to publish 'secret videos' and prevent embedding of videos on third-party sites. The secret videos feature like YouTube's unlisted videos, cannot be searched for and can only be viewed by users who have a direct URL to the video. The second group of updates has the Video Library tool which focuses on helping publishers organize a large collection of their videos, through which publishers can now make mass changes across multiple videos. The publishers can also edit a video's metadata even after it has been uploaded, manage distribution options and choose to prevent third-party embeds. (ANI) ANI