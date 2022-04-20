Facebook Removes Kumbh Shahi Snan Pictures On The Pretext Of Nudity

Haridwar (The Hawk): World's most widely used and well-known social media platform Facebook has removed all the posts carrying Kumbh Mela Shahi Snans (Royal Baths) of Naga Babas (Naked Ascetics, who have given up clothings and worldly amenities) and their Peshwais (Religious Processions) which were published in it on the pretext that these images depicted nudidity. We have uniform policy for all in this connexion, they said. The publication of nude images doesn't comply with the community standards that we practise and follow.

