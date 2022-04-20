Facebook post of husband unhappy with his wife's 'photoshopped' portraits goes viral

A photographer has shared a heartwarming email she received from a client�s husband who was unhappy about his wife being photoshopped in a portrait. Photographer, Victoria Caroline Haltom from San Antonio, Texas shared the post on her company�s Facebook page. She received the letter soon after she started her business, Victoria Caroline Boudoir, which specialises in �boudoir� portraits of women. Explaining the context of the letter, Ms Haltom said her client wanted an album of self-portraits to give to her husband for Christmas. The woman, in her mid-forties who was �a curvy, beautiful size 18�, requested for all �cellulite, stretch marks, fat and wrinkles� to be photoshopped. After following her request, Ms Haltom then received an email from the unidentified woman�s husband. While thanking her for the photo album, he said they, in fact, made him upset.

Tonight I want to tell you ladies about a time I messed up really badly. It was back when I first started boudoir, and... Posted by Victoria Caroline Boudoir on Monday, 12 October 2015

He finished, thanking Ms Haltom: �Seeing these images made me realise that I honestly do not tell my wife enough how much I love her and adore her just as she is. She hears it so seldom, that she actually thought these photoshopped images are what I wanted and needed her to look like.� He wrote: �These pictures� while they are beautiful and you are clearly a very talented photographer� they are not my wife. You made every one of her �flaws� disappear� and while I�m sure this is exactly what she asked you to do, it took away everything that makes up our life.� Speaking to My San Antonio, Ms Haltom said she was not expecting her post to gather so much attention overnight and overall the post reportedly has 200,000 �likes� and been shared around 180,000 times.