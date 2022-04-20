Facebook Messenger reportedly set to facilitate online payments for users

Mumbai:�A future update release of Facebook software could allow users with a Facebook Messenger account to pay for goods. Business publication Forbes has revealed that Facebook could replicate an easy payment function similar to Apple Pay or Android Pay via Facebook Messenger. While details remain unclear as to how Facebook will present this new feature, it could be an opportunity to enhance its advertising business. The social media giant launched a person-to-person payments service last year in June, letting users enter their bank details and clicking on the dollar icon to send an amount to peers. More details on this new functionality are expected to be announced April 12.