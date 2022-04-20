Facebook launches Messenger chatbot to share COVID-19 information

New Delhi: Social media giant Facebook on Friday launched Messenger Chatbot with Health Ministry and MyGov in India to raise awareness around COVID-19 disease.

The Corona Helpdesk Chatbot on Messenger will help provide authentic and accurate information and bust fake news about new coronavirus.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to support the government across ministries with communications tools and resources to share timely, accurate information on the coronavirus to keep people safe and informed. We will continue to do everything we can to help the country's efforts," Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director of Facebook India said in a statement.

Facebook users can start accessing the Corona Helpdesk Chatbot and reach out to Health Ministry for authentic news, official updates, precautionary measures and emergency helpline numbers through this Chatbot.

The Chatbot has both English and Hindi language capabilities.

To contact the Chatbot, users can go to the Facebook page on MyGov Corona Hub and then start a chat by typing 'Get Started', which will prompt them to either type in a query or choose from a list of frequently asked questions.

Depending on the question, users will receive verified information in the form of a video, infographic or text. (IANS)