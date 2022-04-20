Facebook implicated in a third of all divorce cases over cheating

London: A new survey has examined that Facebook is now considered as a third of all divorce cases as it provides evidence of infidelity and new relationships unwittingly. A survey of legal firms' caseloads revealed the social network is increasingly relied upon as proof of inappropriate behaviour, the Mirror reported. Managing partner Lyn Ayrton said that social media provides an ongoing log of their lives and the sharing of written posts and pictures, often with geo-tagging, provides a record of activities that can be used in a court case. Specialists at the firm examined over 200 cases and found Facebook was used by legal teams in just over a third of cases. Julian Hawkhead, a managing partner at Stowe Family Law, said that photographs and comments made on these forums can be used as evidence of relationships or of a lifestyle which contradicts what people will otherwise try to portray. Hawkhead said that they regularly find clients coming to them with information they have found which is available in the public domain with proof of a relationship. Hawkhead added that however, the Internet can also provide a useful source of other information.