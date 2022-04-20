Facebook CEO Zuckerberg To Focus On AI In 2016

New York: In 2016, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants to focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and is even thinking of a simple AI to run his home and workplace like the famous Jarvis character in the Hollywood movie "Iron Man". "My personal challenge for 2016 is to build a simple AI to run my home and help me with my work. You can think of it kind of like Jarvis in Iron Man," he posted on Facebook on Monday. "I am going to start by exploring what technology is already out there. Then I'll start teaching it to understand my voice to control everything in our home -- music, lights, temperature and so on. I'll teach it to let friends in by looking at their faces when they ring the doorbell," the 31-year-old billionaire posted. "I will teach it to let me know if anything is going on in Max's (his daughter) room that I need to check on when I'm not with her. On the work side, it'll help me visualise data in VR (virtual reality) to help me build better services and lead my organisations more effectively," he further wrote. His past new year challenges included reading two books every month, learning Mandarin language and meeting a new person every day. "Every year, I take on a personal challenge to learn new things and grow outside my work at Facebook. The theme for his challenge this year is invention," he posted. At Facebook, he spends a lot of time working with engineers to build new things. Some of the most rewarding work involves getting deep into the details of technical projects. "I do this with Internet.org when we discuss the physics of building solar-powered planes and satellites to beam down internet access. I do this with Oculus when we get into the details of the controllers or the software we're designing," Zuckerberg said. "I do this with Messenger when we discuss our AI to answer any question you have. But it's a different kind of rewarding to build things yourself, so this year my personal challenge is to do that," he added. He also noted that despite all the fears about the technology, he thinks AI can be used to help others. Some Facebook users who read Zuckerberg's post suggested names for his personal AI assistant including "Zuckerbot" and "HOME-E."