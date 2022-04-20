Facebook's new feature 'Scrapbook' to collect, organise photos

New York: The popular social networking site, Facebook, has introduced a new feature called 'Scrapbook'. The feature will help in collecting and organising photos of your children at one place. It will also share the photos with other friends on the social networking site. The new feature 'Scrapbook' creates a photo tag for your child even if he or she is not on the social networking site and then creates a Facebook album of the photos in which he or she is tagged, CNET reported. It is found by the social networking site that many parents tag their partner in photos of their kids in order to share those photos with their partner's Facebook friends. With a "Scrapbook", you can set it up to co-own the album with your partner, which lets both of you tag your kid in photos and then have both your friends and your partner's friends see photos of your kid when you share them. Steps to create a scrapbook: You need to be in a relationship with your partner in Facebook to set up a co-owned 'Scrapbook' Go to your Facebook profile to create a 'Scrapbook'. On the About page, choose "Family and Relationships" and you will see a banner at the top to Create a "Scrapbook" for your child with a blue "Get Started" button. Head to your profile, tap "Update Info" and then tap the "Get Started" button for mobile Facebook app. You will need to add your kid as a family member on Facebook while creating a 'Scrapbook' If you are uncomfortable giving Facebook the proper name for your child, you can use a nickname or initials. There is no facial recognition technology at work here, which means only the photos you tag are added. "Your child's 'Scrapbook' does not have its own privacy setting, but the individual photos do. When people visit a Scrapbook, they'll only see a photo if they're included in that photo's audience," Facebook said in a post. "The profile and cover photo of your child's Scrapbook are visible to anyone who can see at least one photo in the Scrapbook," it further read.