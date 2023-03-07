    Menu
    March7/ 2023

    Amit Shah-Nitish Kumar

    Soumitra Bose

    New Delhi (The Hawk): Fab 2Some both are and they are together: Irrepressible Amit Shah, Irrestible Nitish Kumar. Both are reportedly tacitly conferencing with each other relating to "permanent Nitish-BJP Government in Bihar for permanence in that state rid of all kinds of current imbalances, violence, repeated law-'n'-order break down, array of unsettlements, instabilities, uncertainties". Knowledgable sources confide, both the entities want a normal, balanced, rational Bihar and for that, both reportedly want a BJP-Nitish Kumar Government in the state as only that government is all round capable / able to achieve a rational Bihar. Final decision/s are yet to reach at that, say insiders. 

