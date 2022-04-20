F5 appoints Dhananjay Ganjoo as MD for India, Saarc

Bengaluru: F5 Networks on Monday announced the appointment of Dhananjay Ganjoo as Managing Director for India and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) region.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, F5 powers applications from development through their entire lifecycle, across any multi-cloud environment.

In this role, Ganjoo will be responsible for driving F5''s growth strategy in India and Saarc, establishing F5 as a leader in multi-cloud application services.

He will succeed Edgar Dias who was recently appointed to Regional Vice President of Channel and Partnerships for Asia Pacific.

"Dhananjay brings a wealth of industry and leadership experience with him, invaluable assets as we pursue our next phase of growth in India and Saarc," said Adam Judd, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, China and Japan, F5.

"India has always been an important market for F5 and we have a strategic opportunity to extend our multi-cloud application services to support the nation''s digital transformation plans. We look forward to Dhananjay''s leadership and expertise to strengthen our position in India."

Ganjoo joined F5 in 2018 and was responsible for building the company''s Global System Integrators (GSI) business.

Prior to F5, he held leadership roles across leading enterprise and telecom organisations including, Nortel, Juniper Networks and Microsoft.

He also had an entrepreneurial stint where he founded Envoy Labs, which offered consultancy services to startups and SMBs.

