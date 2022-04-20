F1: Lewis Hamilton wins Turkish GP, equals Schumacher's record of 7 world titles

Istanbul: Britain's Lewis Hamilton clinched a record-equaling seventh Formula One title after winning at the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday.

With this win, Hamilton now stands alongside F1 great Michael Schumacher on seven titles, having replaced the German great at Mercedes in 2013.

He placed about 30 seconds ahead of Racing Point's Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who overtook teammate Charles Leclerc for his first podium of a difficult season.

The 35-year-old now have won 6 titles with Mercedes. Hamilton's first title came with McLaren in 2008.

An emotional Hamilton was in tears when he spoke on the team radio moments after crossing the line in Istanbul.

