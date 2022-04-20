Eying 2019 LS polls, Yogi highlights development schemes in Farrukhabad

Farrukhabad: Asserting that previous governments ignored plights of farmers, poor, women and unemployed, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Sunday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at Center and as well as in state, was committed for the overall development of every section of society without any discrimination.

The Chief Minister on Sunday inspected a development exhibition at Avas Vikas ground here and inaugurated 26 development projects and schemes of Rs 327 crore. He said state government was focused on development of rural areas and many development schemes were launched to ensure that.

About Farrukhabad, the UP CM said, "This region has immense possibilities of tourism but the district was ignored by previous SP, BSP governments. We have initiated many development schemes for the area and will provide every possible help for the development of the district".

The UP CM distributed over 9,000 tri-cycles to beneficiaries and participated in plantation programme in Fatehgarh Brahmdutt Stadium.

For potato farmers, Mr Aditynath said that state government with help of Central government has announced minimum support price for potato farmers under "Bhawantar scheme" and now potato farmers will get best prices for their crops. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had underlined that farmers would prosper under BJP government.

He said Mr Modi will release first installment of Rs 1.01 Core for Pradhan Mantri Awas scheme in Lucknow programmes on July 28-29 and will announce over 2 lakh jobs and inaugurate many schemes of Rs 1 lakh crores.

He instructed officials and public representatives to prepare a list of eligible people still deprived of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna so that government can provide them facilities.

Highlighting the achievements of BJP government in state, Mr Adityanath said the state government was committed to provide better facilities in rural areas. "Government was successfully providing 24 hours power supply in cities, 20 hours in towns and 18 hours in villages. To promote irrigation tube-well scheme was launches and road construction, toilet construction and pension distribution was being done at block level,' he claimed.