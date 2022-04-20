Eyes in the sky: Drones to watch for cheating as Chinese students take crucial exam

Beijing: In a creative measure to prevent cheating in exam, China will deploy a six-winged unmanned drone that will hover over the examination hall to check for any wrongful act. It is June and like every year, millions of high school graduates in China have been bracing up to appear for the annual college entrance examination called �Gaoko�. This year, a total of 9.42 million Chinese high school students are taking �Gaokao� exam which started Sunday. The exam, crucial for the students to get admission in a decent university, goes on for two or three days. However, over last few years, there have been reports of several cases of cheating in exams with students using earphones or surrogate test-takers. The drone which has a long battery life and is wind-resistent, has the capability to detect radio and electromagnetic signals, so that those using earphones to cheat, will be nabbed, according to the Xinhua. "It can track suspicious signals and pinpoint the source of the signal," Xinhua quoted Lan Zhigang, from Luoyang's radio management bureau. The drone costs tens of thousands of dollars and is as big as a gas station pump when extended. Last year, Chinese authorities had punished dozens including education officials, teachers, invigilators, students and even parents in Hubei Province for helping students cheat in the crucial exam, said reports. Those caught cheating will be barred from taking the exam again for next three years, China's education ministry has warned.