Extremely Sad That Sonia, Priyanka Could Not Feel Pain Of Kota Mothers: Yogi

Lucknow: Days after a spat over the anti-CAA protests, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday slammed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for not visiting Rajasthan to meet the mothers of the infants who died at a Kota hospital instead of "playing politics" in UP.

BSP supremo Mayawati too has questioned the Congress general secretary over her "silence" on the death of at least 100 children in the past month.

Attacking Priyanka and Congress president Sonia Gandhi Gandhi, the chief minister said it was extremely sad that despite being women both could not feel the pain of the mothers.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Adityanath said, "The death of 100 innocent children is extremely saddening and heart-wrenching. The death of children is a blot on a civilised society, human values and feelings."

"It is extremely sad that Congress president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, despite being women, are not able to understand the sorrow of the mothers," he added.

He said it would have been better "had Priyanka met and consoled the aggrieved mothers instead of indulging in politics in UP".

Slamming the Rajasthan chief minister, the UP CM said, "The Congress government in Rajasthan and the indifference, insensitivity and irresponsible behaviour of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his silence makes the mind all the more sad."

Earlier in the day, Mayawati said if Priyanka Gandhi does not meet the children''s mothers, then her meeting with the kin of the victims of violence during the anti-CAA protests in UP will be "construed as pure theatrics".

In another tweet, the BSP leader said, "The death of 100 children in Rajasthan''s Kota district is very sad and painful. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his government are still insensitive, disinterested and irresponsible, which is highly condemnable."

"But, what is more saddening is the fact that the top leadership of the Congress, especially its general secretary, are maintaining silence over this issue. It would have been better that like she did in UP, she had met the aggrieved mothers, who lost their children due to the laxity of the party''s government," she said.

Adityanath''s retort came days after Priyanka Gandhi criticised him for saying that "badla" (revenge) will be taken by making vandals pay for the damage caused to public property during anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh. Hitting out at Adityanath, she had said there was no place for violence or "revenge" in the country.

In an apparent reference to the dress of Yogi Adityanath, she had said saffron denotes Hinduism, a religion that does not advocate violence or "revenge". PTI