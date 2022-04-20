Extremely proud of Gauri: Shah Rukh on her Satya Paul range

London: He is busy shooting upcoming film "Fan" in in Croatia but Shah Rukh Khan did not fail to congratulate his wife Gauri on her debut accessory and clothing collection for Satya Paul. The 49-year-old took to Twitter to share that he missed the chance of applauding her after her show at the Lakme Fashion Week. "SatyaPaul by Gauri. Extremely proud of her achievement. Missed applauding her & it's a shame I don't wear dresses," he tweeted. Shah Rukh and Gauri, who are proud parents to three kids, have been married for 24 years. In other tweets, The "Happy New Year" star revealed weather is playing a spoil sport during the shooting of the Yash Raj Film. "Wet windy and icy cold in Dubrovnic. It's a rule if I am called early for shoot the weather Gods rebel. Producers make a note!!!," he wrote. PTI