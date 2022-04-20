Extramarks Launches Go-To-School Campaign and enables schools to teach at home

New Delhi: The virus first detected in Wuhan district in China in December last year, has now become an emergency of global scale. Corona virus, or COVID-19, as it has been called by WHO, has infected no less than 1.25 lakh people globally, claiming the life of more than 4,000 persons. The WHO has already declared the situation a pandemic, due to which many state governments have advised all schools to remain shut until the situation gets under control.

Bearing this situation in mind and in order to ensure that learning can continue without impediments from the safety and comfort of home, Extramarks, the leading global education technology company, has launched ''Go-To-School'' initiative. This initiative will give all students full and free access to the entire Extramarks - The Learning App until April 30, 2020, and to JEE and NEET crash courses, starting March 20 and 23 respectively.

Moreover, this initiative will also allow schools to take live online classes through the Extramarks technology platform anytime, anywhere, for free with added benefits of being able to assign homeworks and worksheets through the platform.

Speaking about the initiative, Ritvik Kulshrestha, CEO, Extramarks Education, said, "The COVID-19 epidemic requires careful measures to be taken by each and every one of us to prevent further spread. As much life comes to a standstill, thanks to technology, learning can continue. We''re, hence, giving free access of all our learning apps to students till April 30, and of our technology platform to schools so that they can conduct online classes, under the Go-To School initiative."

--IANS