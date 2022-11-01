Extra cash is given out through ATMs in Goa town

Panaji (The Hawk): On Monday night, an ATM at a bank in South Goa's Baina near the port town of Vasco allegedly dispensed two to three times more cash notes. However, bank employees then turned off the machine.

Locals claimed that the ATM delivered twice as much money without removing it from their accounts. As word spread, numerous people flocked to the ATM to withdraw their money. Later, someone called the cops, and the ATM was shut down as a result of their action.

"I heard from a friend that a large crowd had gathered at this ATM, which was dispensing additional cash." Then I called the cops, who arrived on the scene, and bank authorities were summoned, who eventually closed the ATM," a local told reporters.

He stated that some customers who withdrew money were concerned that the bank would begin reclaiming it (the money) with the assistance of the police.

It was unclear how the mistake occurred.

