Extinction Rebellion: 280 Protesters Arrested In Central London

On a first day of mass protest by Extinction Rebellion against the climate change in central London, 280 people were arrested on Monday, police said.

As of 9:30 hrs BST on the first day of mass demonstration, Met Police said it had made 280 arrests. Extinction Rebellion, also known as XR, said the mass protests will go on for two weeks, Xinhua reported.

On Monday morning, the people came out in huge number to demand much more urgent action against the climate change.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the city police to take action against the protesters.

According to the reports, Extinction Rebellion claimed one of those arrested was 81-year-old Sarah Lasenby, a retired social worker from Oxford.

The protests are also happening in other cities such as Berlin, Amsterdam and Sydney.