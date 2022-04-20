External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Interacts With Indian Diaspora In Kenya

Nairobi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has held a "productive" online interaction with a cross-section of Indian diaspora in Kenya. Jaishankar arrived in Kenya on Saturday on a three-day visit to strengthen India's relations with the major East African country.

"Hon'ble External Affairs Minister of India @DrSJaishankar, who is currently on an official visit to Kenya, held a productive online interaction with a cross section of Indian diaspora in Kenya 13th June," the Indian High Commission here tweeted late Sunday night. The meeting was moderated by the High Commissioner of India to Kenya, Dr Virander Paul, it said.

Kenya has a vibrant community of persons of Indian origin presently numbered around 80,000, including an estimated 20,000 Indian citizens. On Saturday, Jaishankar and his Kenyan counterpart Raychelle Omamo held a "productive discussion" on bilateral cooperation that the two countries will take forward through a joint commission.

"A detailed exchange on regional and global issues as befitting two UNSC members. A historical solidarity is today a modern partnership," Jaishankar had tweeted after the talks. India and Kenya are currently serving in the United Nation Security Council. They are also members of the Commonwealth. Kenya is an active member of the African Union, with which India has longstanding ties. —PTI