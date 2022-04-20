Extend Full Support In Fight Against COVID-19: Mayawati

Lucknow: Appealing to the people to help in the fight against COVID-19, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday said that the country should get some good news from the video-conferencing among the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers of the states. In a tweet, the BSP honcho said, "This is the first relieving news on the 48th day of the nationwide lockdown imposed due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus that phase-wise railway passenger services will resume from tomorrow and the bookings will start from today. It is possible that we receive some good news from the video-conferencing interaction of the PM with the CMs of the states. I appeal to the people to extend their full support." UNI



