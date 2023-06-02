Express overturns After Hitting Goods Train At Odisha's Balasore, Fatalities Feared

Bhubaneswar: In a major accident, several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel express train derailed near Bahanaga railway station in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening and several passengers are trapped, and feared dead.

According to initial reports, at least four coaches of the express train derailed at Bahanaga station after ramming into a goods train standing at the station.

Several people were feared dead, sources said but there was no official confirmation yet.

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahu has directed the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) team at Balasore to proceed to the spot immediately for search and rescue operations.

On receiving information, the Balasore Collector, the SP rushed and other officials rushed to spot to supervise the rescue operation. Railway officials are now there on the spot. About 20 ambulances have been sent to the accident spot to transport the passengers to local hospitals, officials said.

Two fire teams were sent from Bhadrak to the spot.

An emergency helpline No +91 6782 262 286 has been opened at Balasore. The Odisha government has directed the fire service DG to rush to the spot and monitor the rescue operation.

Doctors were sent from Balasore Medical College. So far, there are 10 injured passengers at Balasore Medical College, officials said.

All medical college and all hospitals in and around Balasore have been kept on alert. SCB Medical College, Cuttack has also been put on readiness.

—IANS