Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Expose: Amruta Fad-navis-Anil Jaisinghani (See Photo) Whats App Revealing Conversations That Led To The Literal Fall Of Uddhav Thackeray-Government, Made Her Former CM-Husband Devendra Fadnavis The Dy CM But Call All Relevant / Irrelevant Controlling Shots In The State Government Officially Chief Ministered By Fully Befuddled Eknath Shinde, Officially Responsible For The Ignominous Fall Of The Uddhao Thackeray-Government But, Literally, Not So As It Reveals Now, Point Out Mature Know-Alls Pointedly. The Whats App Is Now Out, Thanks To Anil's Exposure Of His Whats App Tete-E-Tete With Amrita Fadnavis. As It Subsequently Turned Out, Not Only Uddhav Thackeray's MVA Government In Maharashtra Fell Ignominously Made Way For Shine-Fadnavis Government, Split In The Then "United Shiv Sena", The Court Recognising Fadnavis-Headed Shiv Sena As The Real Shiv Sena, Even, Awarded The Shiv Sena Symbol The Shivaji Maharaj's Talwar To Fadnavis Leaving Uddhav Thackeray High-N-Dry, Also, Crest Fallen...The Status Quo Remains...Of Course, Insidious Rumours Of Fadnavis Facing Mass Revolt From His Sena MLAs For Obvious Reasons Of His Utter Futility As "Very CM" Are Fast Getting Firmly Entrenched In The State. Plus, Many Of Fadnavis-Supporting MLAs Are All Set To Pass No Confidence Against Shinde And Unequivocally Support For Fadnavis As CM. So On And So Forth. ...The BJP High Command's Reactions To This Saga Are Keenly Awaited Amie Curious News That May Be It Is Not Approving It Apprehending That's -Ve Fall Out For The BJP For Obvious Reasons Of "Dishonesty, Unfair Means" In The Ensuing Elections Including The Coming Lok Sabha Polls In 2024. ...Nonetheless, Its An Expose Pointing To Far-Reaching Fall Out Which Ever Way That Be, Assert Astute Calculators.