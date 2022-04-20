    Menu
    Exports from UP: Trends, Opportunities & Policy Perspective

    April20/ 2022


    Lucknow (The Hawk): The State is landlocked and surrounded by Bihar in the East;  Madhya Pradesh in the South; Rajasthan, Delhi, Himachal  Pradesh and Haryana in the West; and Uttarakhand in the North.  It also shares an international border with Nepal. The State also  enjoys good connectivity in terms of roads, railways and air to  other parts of the country. Both the Eastern Dedicated Freight  Corridor and the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor crisscross the  State and meet near Dadri in Uttar Pradesh. Other upcoming  logistical enhancements are also expected to accelerate industrial  development in the State.

    KEY ECONOMIC ACTIVITIES 

    Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is an important indicator  to measure the growth and economic development in a State  and gauge the changes in the economy. It measures the income  generated by the production of goods and services within the  geographical boundaries of a State. The GSDP of UP at constant  (2011-12) prices registered consistent growth in the recent period,  except in 2020-21, when the GSDP dipped by (-) 6.4 percent on  account of Covid-19 related disruptions (Exhibit 2). 

    In 2020-21, the tertiary sector contributed 48.7 percent to  Uttar Pradesh’s Gross State Value Added (GSVA) at basic prices,  followed by the secondary sector (26.1 percent) and the primary

    sector (25.2 percent). A cause of concern has been the declining  contribution of the secondary sector in the State’s GSVA – from  30.6 percent in 2016-17 to 26.1 percent in 2020-21 (Exhibit 3).  Within the secondary sector, the share of manufacturing has  declined to about 14.2 percent of the GSVA in 2020-21 from 18.2  percent in 2016-17. This underscores the need for improvement  in the productivity and competitiveness of the secondary sector,  in particular the manufacturing sector of the State.

    Primary Sector 

    Endowed with fertile land, a salubrious climate and perennial river  system, UP has long been the granary of India. The State has the  longest network of rivers and canals at 28,500 km, which fosters  the agriculture sector.

    Uttar Pradesh is the largest producer of food grains in India. Food  grain production in the State stood at 55.0 million tonnes in 2019- 20, accounting for about 18.5 percent of the country’s total food  grain output during the year. Major food grains produced in the  State include rice, wheat, maize, millet (bajra), gram, pea and  lentils. With overall vegetable production of 27.2 million tonnes  in 2019-202, the State is also the second largest producer of  vegetables in India. 

    UP is also recognised as a major milk-producing state. During  2018-19, the State’s milk production was around 30.5 million  tonnes, accounting for around 16.3 percent of the total milk  produced in the country during the year. The National Dairy Plan  has been introduced in eight districts of Uttar Pradesh namely  Meerut, Ambedkarnagar, Lucknow, Bijnore, Gonda, Farrukhabad,  Barabanki and Faizabad, which is driving growth in the dairy sector  of the State. 

    Industrial Sector 

    UP is popularly known for its key traditional industries comprising  handicrafts, leather goods, carpet, textiles, sugar, cotton yarn,  jute, vegetable oil, glassware and bangles, etc. Easy access to raw  material and huge potential of establishing new units in Eastern  Uttar Pradesh have given a boost to sugar manufacturing in the  State. As a result, UP is the second largest sugar producing state in  the country. 

    UP also has a well-developed mineral-based industry. The State  is endowed with mineral resources such as limestone, dolomite,  

    2 National Horticulture Board, second advanced estimate 2019-20

    glass-sand, marble, bauxite, non-plastic fireclay and uranium,  which creates substantial opportunities for mineral-based  industries in the State. Owing to the richness in the availability of  raw materials like limestone and other minerals, the State is home  to 15 large cement plants3

    The large livestock population has also allowed the leather  industry to flourish in the State. Kanpur and Agra have emerged  as the hubs for leather goods in the country. The leather sector is  set to gain further traction as the Government is setting up a mega  leather cluster park in the State, which will attract investments  of about Rs. 13,000 crore. UP is also the largest exporter of meat  in the country, with 15 modern integrated abattoirs and 35 meat  processing units in the State. 

    Textile industry is another promising sector for the State, with  significant exports of carpets and readymade garments from the  State. The State ranks fifth in the country in terms of handlooms  and silk production. There are 2.58 lakh handloom and 5.5 lakh  powerloom weavers in the state. The state also has 58 spinning  mills and 74 textile mills in the non-small scale industrial sector.  An apparel exports cluster is also being set up in Noida, which is  expected to garner significant investments in this sector. 

    Infrastructure 

    UP is one of the largest power producers in the country. As of July  2021, UP had a total installed power generation capacity of 28,211  megawatt (MW)4. The State has good roadway infrastructure as  

    3 DPIIT 

    4 CEA

    well as telecommunication networks. The State has a tele density  of 68.03 per cent and had a share of 14.0 per cent in wireless  subscribers in India5. Uttar Pradesh also has the biggest railway  network in the country with a railway density of 40 km per 1,000 sq  km, which is double the rail density of India. Agriculture, cement,  fertilisers, coal and manufacturing are the major sectors being  served by the railways. In terms of aviation infrastructure, UP  has six domestic airports, located at Agra, Allahabad, Gorakhpur,  Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi. An international airport is also  coming up at Jewar, Greater Noida. 

    In terms of soft infrastructure as well, UP is way ahead of other  states and UTs in the country. As per the Ease of Doing Business  Rankings under the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) of the  Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Uttar  Pradesh ranked second among Indian states/UTs in 2019, up from  10th rank in 2015. 

    Services 

    Uttar Pradesh has also emerged as a key hub for IT & ITeS industries,  including software, captive business process outsourcing (BPO)  and electronics. It has also become a hub for the semiconductor  industry with several major players having their offices and R&D  centres in Noida. 

    Uttar Pradesh has also remained a favoured tourist destination  in India due to the location of Taj Mahal in Agra, besides being  home to the historical city of Varanasi. In 2019, Uttar Pradesh  had the highest number of domestic tourist visits with a share of  

    5 Telecom Subscription Data as on 31st May, 2021, TRAI

    23.1 percent in the all-India total. Uttar Pradesh was also the third  largest recipient of foreign tourist visits (FTV) in 2019, with a share  of 15.1 percent in the overall FTVs to the country6

    Uttar Pradesh is planning to introduce nine more circuits to  boost tourism in the State7. The World Bank recently committed  US$ 40 million (about Rs. 260 crore) for the development  of tourism facilities in Uttar Pradesh under the UP Pro-Poor  Tourism Development Project. The five-year programme is worth  approximately US$ 57.14 million, of which US$ 40 million will be  financed by the World Bank, and the remaining amount will be  funded out of State Budget. The programme is aimed at increasing  tourism-related benefits for local communities in targeted  destinations. 

    EXPORT SCENARIO 

    The multitude of resource endowments, coupled with diverse  production and value addition networks, provides UP with the  opportunity to contribute significantly to the country’s exports.  During 2020-21, Uttar Pradesh ranked 5th among all States by value  of exports. Merchandise exports from the State amounted to US$  16.4 billion during 2020-21, up from US$ 12.4 billion in 2015-16  (Exhibit 4). The exports from the State recorded an annual average  growth rate of 6.0 percent during FY16 to FY21, much above the  all-India average of 2.4 percent for merchandise exports. Uttar  Pradesh has been able to enhance its share in India’s merchandise  

    6 India Tourism Statistics at a Glance 2020, Ministry of Tourism 7 This includes the Mahabharata circuit, the Krishna circuit, Jain circuit, Sufi circuit, Freedom Struggle circuit, Kanwar circuit, Craft circuit, Cuisine circuit and Culture circuits.

    exports from 4.7 percent in 2015-16 to 5.6 percent in 2020-21.  The significant growth in exports from the State can be partly  attributed to a conducive policy environment for manufacturing  and exports. 

    During 2020-21, merchandise exports from Uttar Pradesh  registered a y-o-y decline of 3.5 percent, after several consecutive  years of positive growth. The decline was largely on account of  the Covid-19 associated disruptions to international trade. The  decline in merchandise exports from the State during the year  was relatively muted as compared to the decline in merchandise  exports from India as a whole.

    The USA is the largest export destination for UP, accounting for  a share of nearly 17.8 percent in UP’s merchandise exports in  2020-21, followed by UAE (share of 7.4 percent), Germany (6.6  percent), Nepal (6.0 percent), the UK (5.6 percent), and Hong Kong

    (4.2 percent) (Exhibit 5). Nearly 18.6 percent of the merchandise  exports from the State were routed through Nhava Sheva.  Other major ports for merchandise exports from the State were  CGML Dadri (share of 16.9 percent), Delhi airport (9.2 percent),  CFS Albatross/ICD Dadri (8.0 percent) and ICD Noida-Dadri (5.0  percent). Majority of the merchandise exports from the State is  either routed through ports in Western UP or other states. There  is need for creation of trade enabling infrastructure and greater  capacity building in the eastern part of the State as well. 

    Exhibit 5: Top Destinations for Merchandise Exports from UP  (2020-21)

    Some of the major products exported from the State include  telecom instruments (share of 15.0 percent in UP’s total  merchandise exports in FY21), buffalo meat (11.4 percent),  products of iron and steel (3.8 percent), aluminium, products  of aluminium (3.7 percent), readymade garments of cotton incl.  accessories (3.7 percent), and readymade garment of manmade  fibres (3.7 percent), among others (Exhibit 6). 

    Uttar Pradesh is one of the largest exporting states across several  categories of exports from the country. During 2020-21, UP  accounted for nearly 90 percent of the exports of saddlery and

    harness from the country. In several other categories, such as silk  carpet, processed meat, buffalo meat, sheep/goat meat, telecom  instruments and finished leather, UP accounted for more than half  of the merchandise exports from India during 2020-21. Sports  goods is also an important export item for UP, with the State  accounting for nearly one-third of the overall exports of these  products from India (Table 1).

    Table 1: Products with Highest Share in India’s Exports  (2020-21)

    Commodity

    Value of  

    Exports  

    (US$ Mn)

    Share in  

    India’s  

    Exports

    Saddlery and Harness 

    167.9 

    90%

    Silk Carpet 

    18.3 

    78%

    Processed Meat 

    1.1 

    65%

    Buffalo Meat 

    1868.7 

    59%

    Sheep/Goat Meat 

    24.9 

    56%

    Telecom Instruments 

    2457.1 

    55%

    Finished Leather 

    192.4 

    51%

    Animal Casings 

    26.3 

    47%

    Natural Silk Yarn, Fabrics, Madeup 

    24.0 

    43%

    Other Non-Ferrous Metal and Products 

    228.2 

    40%

    Carpet(Excl. Silk) Handmade 

    555.7 

    38%

    Footwear Of Leather 

    545.0 

    37%

    Sports Goods 

    87.0 

    32%

    Leather Footwear Component 

    55.6 

    28%

    Coal, Coke and Briquettes Etc 

    38.6 

    27%

    Raw Hides and Skins 

    0.2 

    27%

    Glass and Glassware 

    209.0 

    25%

    Commodity

    Value of  

    Exports  

    (US$ Mn)

    Share in  

    India’s  

    Exports

    Plywood and Allied Products 

    274.0 

    24%

    Wheat 

    125.4 

    23%

    Readymade Garments of Manmade Fibres 

    598.8 

    23%

     Source: DGCIS, Exim Bank Research 

    Untapped Export Potential & Key Focus Sectors 

    Estimates based on the data from ITC Export Potential Map  indicates that UP has an untapped export potential of nearly US$  12.2 billion in merchandise exports. Harnessing the untapped  potential could raise UP’s merchandise exports to nearly US$ 30  billion. 

    To realize the potential for exports, the export strategy should focus  on those items which have the maximum potential for growth,  taking into consideration both supply and demand side aspects.  This would entail a granular analysis of the products where the  state has comparative advantage and matching it with the global  import demand for these products. An essential first step for this  analysis would be quantification of the comparative advantage,  which would help in identification of products where exports from  the state have been performing well, as also those where success  has been limited, although opportunities are significant. 

    For quantification of comparative advantage, the concept of  Revealed Comparative Advantage (RCA) is used. RCA Indices are  used to identify categories of exports in which an economy has  a comparative advantage by way of comparison of the country’s

    trade scenario with the world trade scenario. The basic assumption  underlying the concept of revealed comparative advantage is that  trade profile reflects the inter-country differences in terms of  relative costs as well as non-price aspects. As per Balassa’s (1965)  measure, RCA index for country i, commodity j can be defined as- 

     RCAij = (Xji/Xi

    (Xwj/Xw

    Where, 

    Xji: exports of commodity j from country i 

    Xi: total exports from country i 

    Xwj: total exports of commodity j from world 

    Xw: total exports from world 

    The RCA index ranges from 0 to infinity, with 1 as the break-even  point. That is, an RCA value of less than 1 means that the product  has no export comparative advantage, while a value above 1  indicates that the product has a comparative advantage. 

    The normalized revealed comparative advantage (NRCA) index has  been demonstrated capable of revealing the extent of comparative  advantage more precisely and consistently than other alternative  RCA indices in the literature. NRCA can be defined in the following  manner 

    NRCAij = RCAij -1 

    RCAij +1 

    A positive NRCA value indicates that UP has a comparative  advantage in exports of that product, while a negative NRCA value  indicates the lack of comparative advantage of UP in exports of  that product. Only those products have been considered which  have substantial global imports as well as export from UP.

    The export competitiveness of Uttar Pradesh, as reflected in the  NRCA, has been mapped with global demand for the products  during the period from 2015 to 2019. Based on this mapping, four  categories of products have been identified: 

    • Product Champions – Competitive Exports (NRCA > 0);  Growing Import Demand (Product Import AAGR > 0): These  products have the maximum potential, as the world demand  for these products during 2015 to 2019 has shown robust  growth, and UP’s exports of these products are competitive.  These could be targeted for achieving export growth in the  short to medium term. These could be termed as Product  Champions. 

    • Underachievers –Exports not competitive (NRCA < 0);  Growing Import Demand (Product Import AAGR > 0): UP  does not have comparative advantage in these products, but  the import demand for these products has shown positive  growth over the period under consideration. The state can  strive towards increasing competitiveness in these products,  in the medium to long term. 

    • Declining Sectors – Exports not competitive (NRCA < 0); Weak  Import Demand (Product Import AAGR < 0): UP does not  have comparative advantage in these products, and the sector  has also registered negative global import growth during the  period under consideration. There is need for diversification  away from these areas. 

    • Achievers in Adversity – Competitive Exports (NRCA > 0);  Weak Import Demand (Product Import AAGR < 0): UP has  competitiveness in these products, but the world import  demand for these products has been negative. There is also a  need to diversify away from these sectors.

    Analysis indicates that there are nearly 103 products at the  HS-6 digit level that can be termed as product champions. This  includes products like electronics (particularly mobile phones);  meat products; articles of precious metals; articles of iron & steel,  aluminium, copper; cereals like rice; menthol; garments; footwear;  leather products; automotive like motor cycle and tractor, as  well as select auto-components. Exports of these 103 products  accounted for nearly 65.2 percent of UP’s total exports in 2019  (Exhibit 7). As these products are low hanging fruits, they have  the maximum potential for enhancing exports from UP. Sector wise classification of these products indicate that textile and allied  products accounts for the largest number of product champions  (25 HS codes at 6-digit level), while in terms of value, machinery  and electronics is the most important product champion sector for  the State (Table 2).

    Exhibit 7: Product Identification for Exports from UP (2019) Source: DGCIS, ITC TradeMap, Exim Bank Research

    Table 2: Sector-wise Distribution of Product Champions for UP 

    Categories

    UP’s  

    Exports in  2019 (Value  in US$ Mn)

    Number of  HS Codes at  6-Digit

    Machinery and Electronics 

    2659.5 

    8

    Live Animals; Animal Products 

    1996.7 

    4

    Textile and Allied Sectors 

    1580.4 

    25

    Metal and Articles of Metal 

    1364.1 

    16

    Chemical and Allied Products 

    657.8 

    8

    Transport Equipment 

    461.0 

    5

    Gems and Jewellery 

    376.8 

    1

    Agricultural Products 

    359.6 

    3

    Leather and related products 

    315.4 

    6

    Miscellaneous 

    312.3 

    7

    Footwear, gaiters and the like 

    261.7 

    3

    Articles of Stone, Plaster, Cement etc.;  Glass and Glassware 

    243.7 

    2

    Prepared Foodstuffs, Beverages,  Tobacco, etc. 

    170.3 

    4

    Wood and Articles of Wood 

    137.9 

    3

    Plastics and Articles Thereof 

    132.6 

    3

    Paper and Related Articles 

    89.5 

    2

    Mineral Products 

    44.7 

    2

    Optical, Photographic,  

    Cinematographic, measuring,  

    checking, precision, medical  

    instruments etc,

    26.2 

    1

    Grand Total 

    11190.1 

    103

    Source: DGCIS, ITC TradeMap, Exim Bank Research

    In the medium to long term, the state needs to encourage  development of capacities in underachiever segments, where the  State currently does not have comparative advantage, but the  world import demand has been robust in the recent years. Although  exporters from UP have presence in these areas, which includes  petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, electronics components,  parts of machinery, articles of plastic, etc. (Table 3), there is a need  to strive towards increasing competitiveness in these products. 

    Table 3: Underachiever Categories for UP

    HS Code 

    HS Description

    Exports from UP  in 2019  

    (US$ Mn)

    271019 

    Medium oils and preparations, of  petroleum or bituminous minerals 

    219.6

    854239

    Electronic integrated circuits  (excluding such as processors,  controllers, memories and  

    amplifiers)

    69.3

    300490

    Medicaments consisting of mixed or  unmixed products for therapeutic or  prophylactic purposes

    62.4

    271012 

    Light oils and preparations, of  petroleum or bituminous minerals 

    48.6

    852990

    Parts suitable for use solely or  principally with transmission and  reception apparatus 

    28.7

    854231 

    Electronic integrated circuits as  processors and controllers 

    27.2

    HS Code 

    HS Description

    Exports from UP  in 2019  

    (US$ Mn)

    840991

    Parts suitable for use solely or  principally with spark-ignition  internal combustion piston

    25.8

    853890 

    Parts suitable for use solely or  principally with electrical apparatus 

    20.8

    611020

    Jerseys, pullovers, cardigans,  waistcoats and similar articles, of  cotton, knitted or crocheted 

    20.7

    853710

    Boards, cabinets and similar  

    combinations of apparatus for  electric control or distribution

    20.6

    392690 

    Articles of plastics nes 

    20.2

    848180 

    Appliances for pipes, boiler shells,  tanks, vats or the like 

    20.1

    271111 

    Natural gas, liquefied 

    19.0

    901839

    Needles, catheters, cannulae and  the like, used in medical, surgical,  dental or veterinary

    18.5

    640299

    Footwear with outer soles and  uppers of rubber or plastics 

    17.4

    Total 

    638.9

    Source: DGCIS, ITC TradeMap, Exim Bank Research 

    COMPARATIVE ASSESSMENT OF THE EXPORT  PREPAREDNESS OF UP 

    The Export Preparedness Index of the Niti Aayog benchmarks  the performance of states/UTs against their peers and analyses 

    the potential challenges and prospects to develop better policy  mechanisms for exports at the state level. In the Index, Uttar  Pradesh has been categorized as a Landlocked state/UT. Within  this category, Uttar Pradesh lags behind the states like Rajasthan,  Telangana, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh. The State also lags behind  the best-performing state on several pillars of the EPI, such as  export system and export performance. In terms of export policy,  however, the state is relatively closer to the best-performing state  on the pillar (Exhibit 8). 

    Exhibit 8: Comparison of UP on the EPI with Landlocked  States and the Best Performing States 

     

    Landlocked State 

    EPI Score

    Rajasthan 

    62.59

    Telangana 

    57.43

    Haryana 

    56.03

    Chhattisgarh 

    55.95

    Uttar Pradesh 

    53.63

    Madhya Pradesh 

    49.47

    Jharkhand 

    48

    Punjab 

    39.63

    Assam 

    22.81

    Bihar 

    21.55

    J&K 

    12.27

    Source: EPI 2020, NITI Aayog 

    SELECT STRATEGIES FOR AUGMENTING  EXPORTS FROM UP 

    In order to take a holistic view, strategy for promotion of exports  from UP should entail strategizing across various levels with focus 

    on alleviating the specific challenges faced by the exporters in the  state, as also improving the preparedness of the state in tapping 

    new export opportunities. 

    Market and Product Diversification 

    The State needs to diversify its export basket towards higher value  added items. One of the efficient ways to expand the exports  basket is to look at product diversification based on value addition.  There are two methods for export diversification- horizontal and  vertical diversification. While horizontal diversification takes place  in the same sector by adding new products to the existing export  basket within the same sector, vertical diversification entails a shift  from primary to secondary to tertiary sector. Vertical diversification  would entail contriving further uses for existing products by means  of increased value- added services, processing, marketing or other  services. 

    In the agricultural and allied sector, for example, there should be a  greater focus towards vertical diversification into more processing  activities. A case in point is the livestock related sector of the State.  Livestock related products are major export items for the state,  but the state’s exports of processed livestock products is currently  limited. Currently, meat is an important item of exports from the  State, but exports of processed meat is limited. Diversification of  exports towards high value-added meat products can fetch better  margins in the international market. 

    Exporting processed spices, in the form of spice oleoresins is  another emerging opportunity for the state. Oleoresins have  high potency of active components that enable their usage in  small dosages, while also leading to standardization in taste  and consistency in flavor. These oleoresins find application in

    industries such as beverages, confectionery, meat canning, sauces,  pharmaceuticals, seasonings etc. For instance, chilli oleoresins  are increasingly being used in pharmaceutical applications due  to their analgesic, antioxidant, anti-cancer and anti-inflammation  properties, while black pepper oleoresins are also witnessing  growing demand due to their antioxidant and antimicrobial  characteristics. Similarly, turmeric oleoresins are gaining popularity  in the skin care industry. The USA and the European countries such  as the UK, Germany, Belgium, Spain and Austria are among the top  importers of spice oleoresins in the world8

    Within manufacturing, the textile sector presents significant  opportunities for exports. Although the state government has  already taken steps towards modernizing the textile and allied  industries and attracting investments in the sector through mega  clusters, there is a need to diversify the textile value chain towards  segments such as home textiles and technical textiles. 

    The recent Covid-19 crisis has opened opportunities for Indian  pharmaceutical sector to the tune of US$ 7.3 billion. UP could  use this opportunity to fulfil the global demand for bulk drugs  and formulations. In this context, the State could encourage  production of bulk drugs and formulations by leveraging incentives  provided by the Central Government such as the ‘Production  linked Incentive Scheme’. The scheme encourages production of  53 critical drug formulations by providing financial incentives to  eligible manufacturers on their incremental sales for a period of  6 years (FY20-26). Bulk drugs should especially be a focus sector  for the state as these are key inputs, and the import dependence  on China for these products has increased in the recent period.  

    8 ISI Emerging Markers- Grand View Research

    Disruptions to supply chains could have an untoward consequence  on the pharmaceutical companies, as noted during the Covid-19  pandemic. Therefore, the state should encourage setting up more  bulk drugs unit, and could also set up bulk drug parks in the State  in collaboration with the central government. 

    Electronics and machinery sectors are among the emerging  high-tech sectors in UP. The State needs to focus on enhancing  production and export capacities in these high-technology  intensive sectors, as these are less volatile compared to agricultural  products and resource-intensive manufactures which are prone  to fluctuating commodity prices. These sectors would also create  high-skill employment in the state. The Central Government,  under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, has announced several  schemes to promote production in sectors such as electronics. This  includes Production Linked Incentive Scheme, and the Scheme  for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components  and Semiconductors. These schemes could be leveraged and  highlighted to prospective investors by the State for attracting  investments in these sectors. 

    The state could also encourage production and exports of lithium  ion, static converters, optical fibre cables, electric conductors,  and medical appliances and instruments. These are the products  with large and growing global imports. For production and exports  in some of these high-technology sectors, the state needs to  incentivize export-oriented foreign investments, as domestic  capabilities are limited. Greater impetus could be given to these  sectors under the ‘Make in UP’ Program. 

    The Covid-19 pandemic has shaken the foundations of the  traditional form of outsourcing across all industry segments, and companies are increasingly opting for re-shoring and  regionalization. Reshoring would lead to greater focus on  localization of value-added activities at all stages of the value chain  within the country/region. The regionalization trend would lead to  greater investments in regional market-seeking investments, in an  effort to build more robust and agile supply chains. The traditional  model is expected to be replaced by one where regionalized  logistics hubs close to the point of demand are prevalent, enabling  manufacturers to source from local component and sub-system  suppliers and product integrators. As the state of UP provides a  large market, more foreign companies are expected to invest in  building production and distribution value chains in the State to  effectively tap the growing market. These production bases would  also cater to the demand in other countries, thereby increasing  exports from the State. In light of these developments, the ‘Make  in UP’ program could be further transformed to encompass  the strategy of ‘Assemble in UP’. This will be in line with the  perspective highlighted in the Economic Survey of India, 2019- 20 of amalgamating ‘Assembling in India for the world’ into the  ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government of India . According to  the Economic Survey, integrating ‘Assemble in India for the world’  into the ‘Make in India’ initiative, can help India raise its share in  exports of network products in the world to about 3.5 percent by  2025 and 6 percent by 2030. 

    There is also a need for diversification of markets for UP’s exports.  Analysis of UP’s exports of the product champion commodities  indicates that these exports are concentrated in a few geographies  (Annexure 1). Further, the top destinations for several products  exported by the manufacturers in UP are not the major import  markets for these products. For instance, in the case of frozen, boneless meat of bovine animals (HS 020230), Malaysia, Vietnam  and Indonesia feature among the top destinations for exports of  these products from UP, but these do not feature among the top  5 global importers of the product. Meanwhile in the case of semi 

    milled or wholly milled rice, whether or not polished or glazed (HS  100630), the USA does not feature among the top 5 destinations  for exports from UP, although it is one of the largest importers of  the product. 

    There is also significant market concentration in exports of some  products. For example, more than one-third of the exports of  articles of jewellery and parts thereof, of precious metal other  than silver (HS 711319) from UP are exported to the USA, although  the share of the USA in world imports is relatively lower at 11.8  percent. Switzerland, the second largest import market for these  products, does not feature among the top 5 destinations for exports  of these products from UP. Clearly, there is need for targeting  the top importing markets for the products and diversifying the  exports basket. 

    Promotion of Defence Exports 

    Over the recent years, the Government of India (GOI) has taken  several steps to promote investments and capacity additions in  the domestic defence industry, with a focus on improving the  landscape for private sector participation. The support to the  sector has been further bolstered under the Atmanirbhar Bharat  programme, with a wide array of measures taken by the GOI to  improve the investment climate for defence production in India,  modernize the armed forces, and reduce external dependence  for defence procurement. With these measures, the GOI expects  the turnover of defence production industry in India to reach

    ` 1,75,000 crore (US$ 25 billion) by 2025, and exports to reach a  level of ` 35,000 crore (US$ 5 billion). 

    The UP Government has also taken steps to promote defence  manufacturing and exports. The State cabinet has approved a  UP Defence and Aerospace Units and Employment Promotion  Policy 2018, with an intention to generate investment of ` 50,000  crore (US$ 7.46 billion) and create 0.25 million jobs over a five 

    year period. In February 2020, the State also organized the  Defence Expo-2020 and received proposals worth ` 5 lakh crore  (US$ 70.93 billion) for investment. A defence industrial corridor  has also been set up in the State with the cities of Jhansi, Agra,  Kanpur, Lucknow, Chitrakoot, and Aligarh being the nodes of the  corridor. The Defence Industrial Corridors is expected to catalyze  indigenous production of defence and aerospace related items,  thereby reducing the reliance on imports and promoting export of  these items to other countries. 

    Financing and facilitation of defence exports, unlike other  manufactured goods, often involves medium to long term time  horizons. The institutional structure of Export Credit Agencies  (ECAs) enables them to facilitate and finance such medium to long  term export credit requirements. Several ECAs have dedicated  programs, often separate from their commercial account, for  supporting the development of domestic defence industry. Like  other ECAs, India Exim Bank has also been supporting exports of  defence related products and equipment, including vessels and  vehicles, and defence related service from India, under its various  flagship financing programmes viz. the Lines of Credit facility and  Buyers’ Credit under NEIA. There is a need to create awareness  about the opportunities in overseas markets and the medium to  long term financing options from Exim Bank. The State Government  in collaboration with the Bank can organize awareness programs

    for defence exporters in the Defence Industrial Corridor about the  export opportunities and financing options. The State Government  could also consider setting up a Defence Development Fund for  providing credit-linked capital subsidy to firms in the defence  goods sector. This can further improve the investment climate  for defence goods in the State and ensure success of the Defence  Industrial Corridors project. It may be noted that such an approach  has also been adopted by countries like China and Brazil.  

    Promoting Development of Capital Goods 

    The capital goods sector is one of the drivers of industrial growth.  Segments such as industrial machinery for dairy, machine tools,  AC & refrigeration machinery, electric machinery & equipment,  amongst others would be critical for further development of the  manufacturing sector in the State. 

    There is a need to encourage Start-ups to engage in emerging  technologies such as 3D printing, robotics, automation, digitali sation, etc. For this purpose, the government could consider setting  up of multiple incubation centres across the State, in Public Private  Partnership (PPP) mode to support promising Start-ups engaged in  production and/ or development of high-tech capital goods. A cost  sharing mechanism could be developed to share the cost of setting  up the incubation centres between the state government and the  industry. Support could also be provided to Start-ups during the  pre-incubation and post-incubation phases. For example, the State  Government could introduce an Innovation Challenge Fund for  promoting innovation in specific high-tech areas. The fund could  target Start-up innovators and manufacturers who already have  incubated technologies that are not yet commercialized. This could  encourage creation of an innovation ecosystem in the sector.

    Given the critical role of high-tech capital goods in boosting the  industrial production, the concept of Innovation Vouchers can  also be introduced by the State Government for manufacturers  in this sector. Innovation vouchers refer to funds provided by  governments in the form of concessional credit lines or grants,  to support R&D projects of private businesses, collaborative R&D  projects between companies and research institutes, and promote  commercialisation, thereby supporting the overall innovation  ecosystem. Several countries such as the UK, Germany and Australia  have introduced this scheme wherein MSMEs can avail funding to  access professional skills, services or knowledge to commercialise  an innovative idea. Applications under the scheme are evaluated  on criteria such as the need for the idea/ innovation, level of impact  and tangible benefits from the innovation, capability and capacity  of the applicant, financial viability, the competitive advantage  accruing from the innovation and the need for specialist service  providers to advance the idea. The target actors of the scheme  are public and private research institutions, higher education  institutions, SMEs, researchers and funding organizations, and  its purpose is to establish linkages—advice and consultancy and  R&D collaboration—among these actors. The voucher is meant  to act as an incentive for SMEs to approach knowledge providers  seeking innovation-related solutions. While the financing is  typically provided to the applicants for engagement of service  providers to advance the innovation/ idea, some countries also  provide funding to eligible applicants with proven capability and  capacity to undertake an eligible project internally. Successful  applicants under the program must be able to provide a net cash  co-investment of 20:80 (ratio of applicant to government funding). 

    The hi-technology zones like Chengdu in China and Colorado in  the USA, both land-locked like Uttar Pradesh and yet successful, could also be possible models for replication in the State. Suitable  districts could be identified in the State for setting up such high technology zones for manufacturing of capital goods. Single window clearances, robust infrastructure facilities and fiscal  incentives could be considered attracting investment in the zones. 

    Developing Tourism Sector 

    The environment, society, and aesthetics of many tourist  destinations are rendered vulnerable by their own popularity.  This could be in the form of environmental degradation, threat  to cultural heritage, overuse of infrastructure or deterioration in  tourist experience. This is especially a challenge in cities such as  Agra which witness significant visitor traffic. The state needs to  adopt strategies which promote sustainable tourism, especially  with regard to overcrowding, in light of the new normal of social  distancing. An essential starting point would be establishment of  data systems which can be leveraged for providing live statistics  on carrying capacity of destinations, parking and hotel availability,  among others. Tourism authorities could also use a daily cap for  limiting the number of tourists, or use reservation systems. 

    The tourism sector in the State also suffers due to inadequate  support infrastructure at tourist destinations, inadequate  cleanliness at tourist destinations including lack of clean public  toilets, limited availability of certified tourist guides, limited  availability of hygienic and quality eateries at tourist destinations,  inadequate visitor management systems at sites, especially at  religious destinations leading to lapses in conservation of Heritage  Sites and harassment of tourists from touts and miscreants. To  alleviate these challenges, a Heritage Development Fund can  be set up for the maintenance and development of important 

     heritage monuments and underdeveloped tourist destinations in  the State. 

    Skill Development 

    Exporters need to have in-depth knowledge of the latest global  developments pertaining to international trade viz., export finance,  insurance, packaging / ecolabelling, quality, etc. They also need to  acquaint themselves with the rules and procedures of importing  countries. Hence, there is a need to conduct Workshops / Seminars  / Conferences regularly on different aspects of international trade  and across different sectors in the State. A comprehensive inter ministerial network can be built with institutions such as Export  Promotion Councils, and India Trade Promotion Organization  which would provide a holistic environment for technological  upgradation and skill development 

    State Universities can also be encouraged to commence both  vocational and research-based courses to meet the skill gaps  prevailing in various sectors, to encourage value added exports  from the state. 

    Hidden Champions Initiative 

    The State Government can also initiate a ‘Hidden Champions’  initiative, to identify, encourage and felicitate promising small  enterprises that have shown exemplary performance in exporting  products through innovative practices. This can encourage  innovation in the State economy. Under the Hidden Champions  initiative, select companies could receive both financial and  nonfinancial forms of assistance to incubate globally competitive  SMEs.

    Modifying the State Export Award 

    The State Export Award is given by the Government of Uttar Pradesh  to outstanding exporters of the State across 25 sectors. In order to  streamline the process, a consolidation of these 25 sectors into 10  broad sectors may be considered. Within these sectors, awards  can be provided under different categories such as innovative  product, new market, quality product, quality manufacturing  process etc. depending on the idiosyncrasy of respective sectors.  This will encourage entrepreneurs to adopt best practices. Such  segregation could also be done based on parameters like turnover  (MSMEs, large units, grassroots business,) young promising  companies, and women entrepreneurs. 

    Brand Building 

    Connecting MSMEs directly to their markets and customers can  be beneficial. The Uttar Pradesh Government has taken a step in  this direction with the launch of a dedicated portal for MSMEs by  the name of ‘Sathi’. For effective utilization of the e-commerce  channel by MSMEs, an effective marketing and brand building  strategy would be essential. 

    Strengthening Trade Enabling Infrastructure The State can enhance its export competitiveness by plugging the  existing gaps in trade enabling infrastructure. According to the  Export Preparedness Index of the Niti Aayog, UP underperforms  in all categories of transport connectivity parameter (Exhibit  9). It has one of the lowest scores among all States/UTs on the  parameter (Exhibit 10). Clearly, there is significant scope for the  state to improve on this key parameter by setting up more ICDs, air  cargo facilities, and improving the connectivity to the ports.

    Exhibit 9: Score of Uttar Pradesh on the Transport  Connectivity Parameter of EPI 

    Note: All Scores are on scale of 0 -100. Red indicates underperformance on  the parameter 

    Source: Export Preparedness Index 2020, NITI Aayog 

    Exhibit 10: State-wise Transport Connectivity Scores Note: Benchmarking was done for undivided state of J&K  Source: Export Preparedness Index 2020, NITI Aayog

    Uttar Pradesh needs to enhance the utilization of the support  provided under the central government’s Trade Infrastructure for  Export Scheme (TIES) for developing and strengthening essential  export infrastructure. As per the latest available data, only 1  project has been approved under the TIES for developing export  infrastructure in the State. 

    There is also a need to strengthen warehousing and cold storage  facility in the State. Although Uttar Pradesh is the largest milk  producing state in India, the availability of cold chain infrastructure  for dairy is scarce. Uttar Pradesh has only 2 percent of the Bulk  Milk Chillers, 8.6 percent of the chilling centres and 5.1 percent  of the dairy plants in the country. There is a need to improve the  cold chain infrastructure in the dairy sector of Uttar Pradesh. The  Government of India’s PM Kisan SAMPADA Yojana can be leveraged  to strengthen the cold chain infrastructure. 

    SPS/TBT Infrastructure 

    In addition to trade related infrastructure, SPS/TBT infrastructure  also plays a crucial role in promoting exports. To compete in highly  regulated advanced economies, exports need to adhere to various  quality requirements. In this context, existence of adequate  research institutes and NABL accredited laboratories play a vital  role in enhancing the quality of products in line with international  standards9

    Despite being among the top 5 exporting states in the country,  UP’s performance in terms of availability of NABL accredited  research labs is relatively low when compared to competing states  like Maharashtra, which has 895 accredited labs, while Uttar  

    9 Export Preparedness Index, NITI Aayog

     Pradesh has only 83 labs at an internationally acceptable level of  competence. There is a need to set up more SPS/TBT infrastructure  in the State. 

    Promoting Solar Cells / Modules Manufacturing in  the State 

    Since the beginning of this century, India has progressed  immensely in the renewable energy sector, especially in the solar  power segment. However, India lacks strength in manufacturing of  solar cells, and as a result, suffers from a huge deficit in the trade  of photovoltaic cells. In the process India has become dependent  on China for imports. 

    Uttar Pradesh has also set ambitious targets for solar energy. The  State has capacity to produce 30.27 GW of renewable energy, and  has set an objective of annual addition for production capacity of  solar energy at 2,000 MW. This would lead to substantial imports  of solar cells for projects in the State. In order to reduce import  dependence, mandatory uptake of domestically manufactured  solar devices in the State Government offices can be considered  for promoting domestic manufacturing. Strengthening domestic  capacities through such public procurement opportunities can  reduce trade deficit and also help build export competitiveness. 

    Strengthening Clusters 

    In the sub-pillar of cluster strength in the EPI, Uttar Pradesh is the  top-performer. Its score in terms of cluster strength stands at 123,  while the country average stands at 40. This provides the state  with an opportunity to promote these clusters and accelerate its  exports. The State needs to develop a mechanism for assessing the  performance of its existing clusters, in order to review the current  status as well as identify sectors/ subsectors for developing newer  clusters. Such an assessment must cover aspects pertaining to  prevailing infrastructure bottlenecks, as well as challenges in  technological upgradation, access to skilled human resources,  environmental sustainability, etc. Such initiatives by the state  for assessment of clusters could be supported under the Market  Access Initiative (MAI) scheme. Upon assessment of the clusters,  relevant capacity building activities can be undertaken by the  state government, including construction/ upgradation of physical  infrastructure, building institutions, setting up of quality certification  labs, common facility centres, design centres, and development  of human resources, among others. The State government could  avail financial support for capacity building activities under the  Micro & Small Enterprises - Cluster Development Programme. 

    CONCLUSION 

    UP has the potential to achieve exports of US$ 30 billion in  the short to medium term. While sectors in which the state  is traditionally strong shall continue to be important from the  exports perspective, there is a need to diversify the exports basket  to impart much needed resilience to exports from the state. In the  short to medium term, the focus of the exports strategy should  be on the product champions sectors where the state possesses  comparative advantage. Alongside, the state needs to provide  incentives for encouraging capacity building in the underachievers  products where the global market demand is growing but the  state’s exports are currently not competitive.

