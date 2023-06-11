Explosion Kills At Least 27, Mostly Children, In Somalia

Mogadishu (Somalia): At least 27 people were killed after remnants of an old bomb exploded in Somalia on Saturday, CNN reported.

The blast which killed 27 people, mostly children, took place in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region.

Citing the state-run Somali National News Agency, CNN reported that at least 53 people also sustained injuries due to the blast.

The explosion took place on a football field in the Murale village in the Janaale area of the eastern Lower Shabelle region.

Further details are awaited. —ANI