Explosion kills 4, levels 7 houses in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro: At least four people were killed and two others injured in an explosion in the Brazilian city of Natal, the capital of the northeastern state of Rio Grande do Norte, authorities reported on Sunday.

The explosion also caused the collapse of seven houses, the Military Police said.

The incident occurred around 3:00 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) in the Mae Luiza neighborhood in the eastern part of Natal, where a gas cylinder exploded, said the police.

The four victims were a 49-year-old woman, her 18-year-old daughter, and two other 57-year-old women. Two more people were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, although their status is unknown.

Rescue teams ruled out more fatalities, although they are inspecting nearby homes to analyze potential risks. (ANI)