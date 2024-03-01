Explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, Bengaluru; Police investigating cause

Shattered glass and debris littered the cafe premises as authorities secured the area and transported the injured to hospitals.

Bengaluru: At least four people were injured in a blast reported at Bengaluru's popular Rameshwaram Cafe outlet in Whitefield on Friday, according to initial reports.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield, confirmed the explosion.

Police teams and fire brigade teams rushed to the site and were seen analysing the after effects of the explosion.

Shattered glass and furniture were seen strewn on the floor of the cafe, which is a big draw among residents.

The area was secured by Police and Fire Brigade teams and the injured were hospitalised.

"We received a call of an explosion at the Rameshawaram cafe, we reached the spot, and analysed the situation," a Whitefield Fire Station official said.

Police have begun an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the blast.

The Rameshwaram Cafe is one of the popular hangouts and is usually extremely crowded during lunch hours. Further details are awaited.

—ANI