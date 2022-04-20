Explore Possibilities Of Reviving HMT: Uttarakhand HC To Centre

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court today asked the Centre to explore the possibilities of reviving HMT and directed the management of the company which has stopped production to pay all pending wages to its employees within two weeks.

The order was passed by Justice Rajeev Sharma on a plea seeking modification of an earlier order of the high court which said that all dues and pending wages of the employees must be paid.

The petitioners GMT Employees Union informed the court that the central government has already released money for the payment of wages of the employees and despite the money being with the management it is asking for modification of the order of payment.

It also produced a letter written by a central government official in support of their argument which says money has been released to the company to enable it to make the payment of pending wages.

Justice Sharma took a strict view of the matter and asked the central government to explore all possibilities to revive the factory and directed the HMT management to pay all the pending and wages to its employees within two weeks.

Following the order, HMT management withdrew its application for modification, counsel for the petitioners Kartikey Hari Gupta said.