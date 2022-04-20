Exploitation and Harassment Of Traders Will Not Be Tolerated At Any Cost: Kapil Dev

Dev Aggarwal, Minister for state,Independent Charge and District In-Charge Minister, Bijnor said that traders of the state will not be allowed to be exploited and oppressed at any cost. He further said that if any officer harasses or exploits any businessman, inform him immediately and punitive action will be taken against such officer.

Mr Dev was addressing as the chief guest of his welcome ceremony organized by Pavan Kumar Aggarwal, the owner of Nandi Sweets and his companions in Chandpur city on Sunday. On this occasion, he praised the public interest work done by the central government in the state and said that the central and the state governments are the governments of the poor, the farmers and the traders. He said that the Hon'ble Prime Minister is working on the theory of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas.(support of everyone, development of everyone and trust of everyone) On this occasion, the Minister was honoured with a memento presenting by the City Industry Trade Delegation and the Gur and Khandasari Association.The organiser of the programme Mr Pawan Agarwal, Nandan Sweets, welcomed the minister with flowers and garlands in the graceful presence of BJP MLA Mrs Kamlesh Saini District President BJP Subhash Valmiki, Radheshyam Karanwal, Mrs Suman Tyagi, Mr Sarvesh Aggarwal, Mr P C Mittal, Mr Arvind Mittal and several elite persons of the city. The ceremony was presided by Mr Rakesh Gupta and conducted by Mr Prabhat Gupta.