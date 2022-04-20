Exploit regional climatic advantages for crop production: Dr Kaushal

Shimla (The Hawk): The 17th Scientific Advisory Committee meeting of Krishi Vigyan Kendra(KVK), Kinnaur was organised through online and offline mode on Wednesday. The KVK of district Kinnaur at Reckong Peo is run by Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni. The meeting was conducted for laying the roadmap of activities to be undertaken by the KVK in the coming year.

Speaking on the occasion, UHF Vice-Chancellor Dr. Parvinder Kaushal said that the scientists of the KVK should fully exploit the regional climatic advantages for the production of various crops and plan their programmes accordingly. He added that the 3Ks- Kuth, Kala Zeera and Kesar have immense potential in the district along with apple, apricot and almond. He said that these crops must be promoted throughout the district.

Dr. Kaushal exhorted that the KVK must carry out research to study which variety is best for which region and also explore the avenues for local seed production of new varieties, popular in the region to meet demand. He was of the view that to popularize agriculture as a career choice, the KVK must try to reach schoolchildren and youngsters with innovative programmes. Cross learning programmes with different KVKs of the country and joint efforts with line departments were also proposed.

Earlier Dr. Ashok Thakur, KVK Coordinator presented the progress report of the KVK and the activities planned for the coming year. Dr. PK Mahajan, Director Extension Education gave an overview of the extension activities carried out by the university. The farmers were of the view that more demonstrations on high-density plantations in apple and other crops and cultivation of exotic vegetables need to be promoted so that the same combined with tourism can improve the livelihood avenues. The officials of the line departments sought the support of KVK in the capacity building of extension personnel.

Dr. PK Mahajan, Director Extension Education; Dr (Maj) Avninder Kumar, SDM Kalpa; Dr. Vinod Kapoor, Principal Scientist CPRI Shimla, Dr. Somraj Negi, District Agriculture Officer; officers from the Horticulture department along with scientists of the KVK also took part in the meeting. Praveen Negi and Ashok Negi, progressive farmers representing big and small farmers respectively, and Bhishma Negi and Shyama Kumari, representing farm women of the district also attended the event.