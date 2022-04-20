Expired Injection Administered To Patient; Uproar

Haldwani (Nainital): An uproar was caused when a soldier, who was injured in the Kargil war, accused a private hospital situated in Bhotia Parao of using an expired injection on him. He also alleged that the supervisor and medical store owner threatened the ex-servicemen. Police also reached the hospital when the incident was reported. The commotion continued in the presence of the police.

Nanda Balbh Joshi, a resident of Jawaharnagar, Pantnagar said that during the Kargil war, he suffered from a fracture in his spine when IED exploded near him in the Naushera sector for which he was being treated in Rudrapur for last several years. Of late he also suffered from UTI. He was admitted to the Bombay Hospital located at Bhotiya Parao on 24th May. He was prescribed injections Piprasin and Tyclone, which were being administered on him. Quite by accident, they happened to read the description on the vials and discovered that both the drugs had crossed the expiry date. On this, he made a complaint to the doctor on duty. He alleges that on making the complaint he was threatened by the supervisor and the medical shop owner. This is when he made a complaint to the CO and also called 112. After this the Bhotiya Chowk in-charge Bhagwan Singh Meher reached the spot. The police have not taken any action in this matter as yet. The soldier says that in this case he will register a FIR against the doctors and staff of the hospital. Later the police returned when normalcy returned.

Drug store employees called Nanda Ballabh Joshi a mental case

Nandaballabh Joshi has alleged that the employees of the medical store have threatened him if he makes a complaint. He further says that the employees of the medical store called him a mental case and that he should get treated in some god mental hospital.

Injection will cause no harm: Dr. Suniti Mishra

Hospital spokesperson, Dr. Suniti Mishra said that the expiry date injection was administered due to a clerical error. However, no harm would be caused since the injections had just caused the expiry date.