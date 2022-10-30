Experts say education is the key to a successful campaign against child abuse

New Delhi (The Hawk): The horrifying reports of child abuse that surface nearly daily raise serious concerns about the way Indian culture is changing. The most vulnerable group in society is children.

According to experts, raising public "awareness" is crucial to combating the threat of child abuse.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act and the Juvenile Justice Act's stakeholder roles and obligations were further explained by psychologists.

Child abuse can occur in a variety of ways, including as physical, verbal, or sexual assault, according to clinical psychologist Dr. Kamna Chhibber of Fortis Healthcare's Department of Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences.

"The majority of cases come from all societal groups. In the past ten years, I've discovered that abuse of any kind does not depend on social class. It's not because the mistreated are more likely to be impoverished. Across all facets of society, regardless of financial class or demographics, emotional trauma and neglect occur "said Dr. Jaya Sukul, a clinical psychologist at Faridabad, Haryana's Marengo QRG Hospital.

Even when the traumatised children receive counselling, creating a supportive environment for them is a problem for psychologists.

Building a trustworthy relationship and a safe environment for children who have experienced abuse is essential, according to Dr. Chhibber, if they are to feel comfortable sharing their experiences with the therapist.

"They have been subjected to a great deal of abuse, so this could take some time. It takes a lot of patience to treat them because their capacity to trust adults around them is damaged, and therapists often move very slowly "She spoke.

"When working with the child in such circumstances, the focus is not on trying to elicit what the abuse was like or how it affected the child, but rather to try and build a rapport by helping the child feel like they can trust this person who is now around them and helping them cope with their situation," said Dr. Chhibber.

"Some situations can only be asked about after the relationship has been established and rapport has been established, and the child is not pressured to disclose or share anything beyond what they are comfortable with," she continued.

"Many people are unable to resist abuse or endure cycles of abuse because they are unaware of their role in the violence. The greatest method to stop the cycle of cyclical abuse is to educate them on what abuse is, what its effects are, how to handle and give them the tools to empower themselves, and how to help them express their suffering "Dr. Sukul added.

Psychologists advised that in order to help the victim's child recover from the horrors they had experienced, the victim's parents must also make an effort.

Because of their own emotional traumas, families can become insensitive, wind up questioning a lot, or fail to see that the child requires intensive support, according to Dr. Chhibber.

"The families must do this since the youngster can need a lot of reassurance, especially at first. It would not be beneficial to say things like "it's all OK," "everything is OK," or "you know, nothing unpleasant has happened," which would essentially minimise or reject the child's experience "Added she.

