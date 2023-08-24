Experts claim climate change is all over monsoon this year

New Delhi: Even accounting for total rainfall across the country, this year's monsoon has been unusual, and climate change is being blamed.

According to Mahesh Palawat, vice president (Climate Change and Meteorology) at private forecasting agency Skymet Weather, the unmistakable imprints of climate change are evident this year, from a cyclone with the longest lifespan in the Arabian Sea to devastating floods in parts of northwest India and the adjoining Himalayan states, as well as a prolonged break in the monsoon.

Early in June, storm Biparjoy slowed the monsoon's advance over southern India and the neighbouring western and central regions of the country, delaying its arrival in Kerala.—Inputs from Agencies