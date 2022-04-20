Experts Call For Policy On Healthy Foods, Fund For Protection Of Children

New Delhi: Experts from health, education and rural development sectors on Monday suggested a dedicated fund for the protection of children, a policy to encourage healthy food habits, and more financial allocations for secondary-level schools. The main areas of discussion were related to improving efficiency in the delivery of health services; devising innovative ways to reach primary healthcare facilities for marginalised sections; and improving learning outcomes at primary level while also making secondary and higher level education accessible and affordable; among others, said an official release.

The 10th and final Pre-Budget Consultation meeting was chaired by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur attended by senior government officials.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget in February. The experts discussed benefits of child budgeting; collecting gender disaggregated data by a national mission; broadening, expanding and strengthening PDS; land titles to women; changes in general procurement guidelines to include disabled-friendly technology; and waiver of tax on assisted technology for disabled persons.

As per the release, they also suggested setting up of a dedicated national fund for protection of children; eradication of child labour; policy to encourage healthy food habits via measures like higher taxes on sin products; better compliance of Right to Education and employment generation with skill matching for youth in urban areas.

Representatives from Rashrtiya Sewa Bharati, Right to Education Forum, SEWA Bharat, Save the Children, Right to Food Campaign, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, WHO India, Help Age India, CRY-Child Rights and You, UNICEF, The Hans Foundation, and Action Aid Association among others, participated in the meeting.