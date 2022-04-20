Expert Doctors Give Valuable Information About Effective Control Modalities & Epidemiological Studies

International Web Conference organized under joint aegis of Epidemiological Foundation of India & AIIMS Rishikesh



Rishikesh (The Hawk): Expert Doctors from all over the world gave valuable information about effective control modalities and epidemiological studies, non-communicable diseases, mother and child health care, etc. on the growing effects of anti myobrile resistance The International Web Conference was organized under the joint aegis of Epidemiological Foundation of India 'EFI' and AIIMS Rishikesh. Padmasri Prof. Ravi Kant, Director AIIMS was awarded the Oration Award from EFI.

Representatives of more than 25 medical institutes including all AIIMS institutes, PGI Chandigarh, participated in the Eficon 2020. In inauguration ,Padma Shri Prof. Ravi Kant, Director AIIMS said that to know any disease better we need to collect enough data. He gave the example that if we have the right data available about a fatal disease like cancer, then we can achieve early success in cancer prevention. Professor Ravikant also discussed extensively the advantages of adopting social distance and washing hands properly in Covid-19. He said that due to the seriousness of hand hygiene, we can avoid the use of antibiotics up to 80 percent. Pro. Ravikant also said that during pregnancy, the mother should give sufficient amount of nutrients related to iron, calcium and Vitamin, besides all types of nutrition. This keeps both the baby and the mother healthy.

Professor Manoj Gupta, Dean Academic gave detailed information regarding the Population Based Cancer Registry Program being run by AIIMS Rishikesh. He said that these data will be collected and made available to the Government of India at the earliest. This data will prove beneficial in formulating further strategies for cancer prevention. Professor Bina Ravi, Organizing Secretary of EFICON 2020 and Chairperson of IBCC AIIMS Rishikesh explained in detail about the increasing cancer cases. She collected data related to this and gave information about her study. Prof. Bina Ravi said that special efforts are being made to make people aware about the increasing causes of cancer at the level of AIIMS Rishikesh.

Dr. Pradeep Aggarwal, conference co-organizing secretary said that more than 1000 delegates from around the world participated in the three-day 'eficon-2020'. All these representatives discussed related topics and shared important information for medical science. During this time, various information on the role of Vitamin A in the prevention of public health decision making and Covid-19 were shared. Medical experts also shared their views on the World Food Program and how to control Covid-19 Pandemic.

Dr. RK Srivastava, former DG Health Services Government of India, Dr. Umesh Kapil President of EFI, Dr. VK Srivastava Secretary EFI, Dr. Rajesh Kumar Director SHSRC Punjab, Dr. PVM Lakshmi of PGI Chandigarh, Dr. Vidisha Vallabh, Dr. Pooja Sadana and Dr. Neelam Taneja, Dr. Ashok Srivastava of HIMS Dehradun, Dr. Jaya Prasad Tripathi of AIIMS Nagpur, Dr. Aarti Kapil of AIIMS Delhi, Dr. Kamini Walia of ICMR Delhi, Dr. Apoorva S. of Pondicherry also presented lectures.

In this program Prof. Pratima Gupta, HOD Micro Biology Department, Prof. Vartika Saxena HOD CFM Department, Dr. Yogesh Bahurupi, Dr. Pradeep Agarwal, Dr. Mahendra Singh, Dr. Prateek Sharda, Dr. Ruchika Gupta, Dr. RK Srivastava, Dr. Shreya Aggarwal, Dr. Nandita, Dr. Anjali, Dr. Bhimdutt, Dr. Ankit, Dr. Dwarka etc. were present.