Expenditure on education especially school education needs to increase further

New Delhi: Expenditure on education especially School Education needs to be increased further and it should also be ensured that the funds allocated be utilised in a judicious and effective manner, stated Parliamentary Standing Committee on Human Resource Development on Demands of Grants of Department of School Education and Literacy.

The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Human Resource Development headed by Dr Satyanarayan Jatiya, MP, Rajya Sabha has presented its Three Hundred and Twelfth Report of the Committee on the Demands for Grants for the year 2020-21 (Demand No. 58) of the Department of School Education & Literacy on March 5 to the Parliament.

The Committee notes that though the Public Expenditure on education as a percentage of GDP is increasing over the years, it feels that expenditure on education especially School Education needs to be increased further and it should also be ensured that the funds allocated be utilized in a judicious and effective manner.

The Committee expresses its concern at the marginal declines in allocations for NER, SCSP and TSP and urges the Department to ensure the allocation to these sectors is not reduced and more funds are allocated to the NER, SCST and TSP so that the programmes being run for these sectors do not suffer any shortfall in resources. This is of critical importance because shortage of funds for these sectors has an adverse impact on the school education of students for whom education happens to be the only means to come out of their adverse conditions.

The Committee notes that an amount of Rs 38,750.00 crore has been allocated to Samagra Shiksha in B.E. 2020-21, as compared to the projected demand of Rs 45, 933.70 crore as per Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

The Committee is concerned at this steep reduction in the funds and urges the Department to ensure that critical schemes being operated under Samagra Shiksha do not suffer due to shortage of funds. The Department should also strive to get more funds at RE stage.

The Committee would also like to urge the Department to consult the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to look into the possibility to providing solar energy and other renewable energy sources for the schools based on their geographical locations so that these schools can become a model for residents of the villages and surrounding areas and motivate them to adopt such non-polluting energy sources.

The Committee notes that against sanction of 5930 KGBVs only 4881 KGBVs are operational.

The Committee observes that KGBVs are a very positive concept, as they provide residential facilities to girl students in Educationally Backward Districts; thereby a lot of marginalized communities are benefitted. The Committee stresses upon the Department to expedite the construction and setting up of the remaining KGBVs at the earliest and to impress upon the States to give all necessary infrastructural support for setting up more KGBVs.

The Committee notes that in the last three Financial Years, the Department had not been able to utilize the funds provided in the Budget for the MDM Scheme.

The Committee expresses its concern at the under-utilization of funds and recommends that the Department should evolve a strategy wherein the funds allocated under MDM are utilized in a judicious manner and if at the RE stage the Department observes that the funds cannot be utilized then the Department should have in place collateral programmes where the funds may be diverted with the approval of the competent authorities.

The Committee stresses upon the Department to utilise the funds in a balanced manner so as to achieve the objectives for which the Scheme was initiated.

The Committee is of the opinion that proper supervision is crucial to the success of the Mid day Meal Scheme.

The Committee notes that the Mid day meal Rules, 2015 provide for mandatory testing of food samples on a monthly basis by Government recognized laboratories.

However, the Committee is of the view that this provision exists more on paper and are not reflective of the ground realities as number of complaints against the quality of food provided under Mid day meal scheme are reported in the media.

The Committee recommends for a strong supervisory/ monitoring mechanism along with involving the parents of the students to help make the scheme as success.

The Committee expresses its concern at the steep reduction of Rs. 2265.44 crore in the projected demand of Rs. 7781.94 crore for the Kendriya Vidayalaya Sangathan. It is a reduction of 41.06%. This is a very sharp reduction and would have an adverse impact on the growth of KVs.

The Committee recommends the Department to impress upon the Ministry of Finance to allocate more funds for KVs and ensure that at the RE 2020-21 stage, more funds are made available to KVs.

Today, the KVs has become a brand in itself and is respected for its quality of education.

The Committee would like to encourage the KVs to look into the possibility of opening more schools in different parts of the country and also adopt innovative strategies like construction of multi-storey buildings to increase the number of students who can benefit from these schools. KVS may also look into the possibility of opening more KVs abroad to serve the Indians settled there.

