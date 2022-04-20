Expelled UP Congress Leader Asks Yogi To Punish Lallu

Lucknow: An expelled Congress leader from Agra has asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to punish and book arrested UPCC chief Ajay Kumar Lallu for allegedly trying to harass him.

Expelled Congress leader Mohd Nadeem Noor has sent a message to the Chief Minister in which he said that he had been "mentally harassed" by the UPCC chief.

Talking to IANS on Tuesday, Noor said, "I was elected as a district president of Youth Congress in 2015 but when Lallu took over, he deliberately ignored Congress workers and opted for turncoats. When I went to met him during his Agra visit last year in October, he made me wait for more than six hours but met leaders from other parties. I was removed from my post merely because I did not chant ''Lallu Zindabad''. He later expelled me."

Noor''s Twitter handle is filled with slogans like "Lallu ko bail nahin, jail." He said that he had requested the chief minister to book Lallu under relevant sections of law for harassing a party worker.

"Ajay Kumar Lallu should also be booked for the non-culpable homicide of veteran party leader Ram Krishna Dwiwedi who was expelled from the party and died shortly after," he said.

Konark Dixit, another ''expelled'' leader said that more and more party workers were raising their voices against the UPCC chief who has been ignoring dedicated party workers and was giving preference to those who had recently joined the party.

The rebellion in the UP Congress comes at a time when the state unit has launched a ''Sewa Satyagrah'' programme to mount pressure for the release of its state chief.

Under the programme, the party has set up community kitchens across the state where food is being provided to 25 lakh people. The party is putting up 10 lakh posters seeking the release of its state president.

However, veterans and senior leaders in the state Congress have kept away from the programme and are maintaining a studied silence on the issue.

Ajay Kumar Lallu was arrested by the Lucknow police on May 20 on charges of fraud and forgery in the list of buses submitted to the state government for migrant workers. The buses had been arranged by the Congress but on verification, it was found that the registration numbers were of two-wheelers, autos and even ambulances. Lallu''s bail application has been rejected by the session''s court. --IANS